Hearts v Aberdeen injury news as 3 out and 6 doubts

Aberdeen have just two injury doubts ahead of Saturday’s meet at Tynecastle

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 13th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 18:08 BST

Hearts will welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle this weekend in a must-win fixture for both teams. The Jambos made a dugout switch this week with Steven Naismith named as the manager and Franke McAvoy back as his assistant but the former Tynecaslte number two, Billy Brown, believes it is on the pitch where the harmony isn’t right.

Hearts suffered a devestating loss to PAOK which knocked them out of the European Conference League before undergoing a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell at home.

Following the domestic loss, Brown said, as reported by the Daily Record, “I was there on Sunday. If I was with Naisy just now I’d be saying the team hasn’t got the right balance. Especially in the middle of the park. They have far too many players. It was the same last season. If you have too many players it gives you a headache. If you have 30 players that means there’s 19 not starting.”

However, it is quite possible that not all the aforementioned 30 players will be available to Naismith when it comes to Saturday’s clash. Ahead of the fixture, here is the latest injury news on who could be a doubt for Saturday’s meet...

Doubt: Williams has not played first team minutes since joining the Dons and has now rolled his ankle in the latest setback.

1. Rhys Williams - Aberdeen

Doubt: the Australian suffered a calf injury back August and has missed four games.

2. Calem Nieuwenhof - Hearts

Doubt: Baningime endured a hamstring injury last month but could enjoy his first game back this weekend.

3. Beni Baningime - Hearts

Doubt: Offiah recently returned to his parent club, Brighton, for an undisclosed medial incident.

4. Odel Offiah - Hearts

