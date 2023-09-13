It’s a must-win clash for Hearts this weekend as they host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership first phase. With Steven Naismith back as the official manager, the Jambos would do well to secure a necessary three points if they hope to play in the fight for third place following the break.

Following their 4-0 defeat in the European Conference League to PAOK, Hearts then suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Motherwell. However, with Aberdeen currently sitting 11th and with previous results indicating the home side usually triumphs, the Jambos boss will be hopeful of a positive three-point outcome this weekend.

Naismith will welcome the return of international stars Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark to the side and will hope they are in fighting form when it comes to securing the necessary three points this weekend. Shankland, is of course no stranger to the Pittodrie crowd having played for the Dons from 2013 to 2017.

The 28-year-old is, however, not the only star to have played for both sides. Ahead of this weekend’s clash, here are 13 recent stars who have played for both the Jambos and Dons..

1 . Lawrence Shankland Aberdeen: 2013-2017 + Hearts: 2022 -

2 . Gary McKay-Steven Aberdeen: 2017-2019 + Hearts: 2021-2023

3 . Andius Velicka Hearts: 2006-2008 (on loan) + Aberdeen: 2010-2011 (on loan)