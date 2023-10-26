News you can trust since 1873
10 brilliant pictures of Hearts fans supporting their beloved side this season

Hearts fans have followed their team in the Scottish Premiership, Viaplay Cup and Europa Conference League during the 2023/24 season

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST

It’s been a turbulent season for Hearts already. They sit fourth in the league but have endured a variety of results, most recently suffering a 4-1 defeat at home to Celtic. They’ve had just three wins from their opening nine fixtures in the Scottish Premiership but see themselves just three points behind St Mirren in third spot and have a chance of reaching the Scottish Cup final as they prepare for their semi-final against Rangers in two weeks time.

One constant, however, has been the support the Jambos have received in their campaign thus far. No matter the weather, the trusted fans are out in full force supporting their squad and they’ve travelled far and wide this season watching the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark in Greece, Norway and Inverness. Ahead of what will be another busy weekend in the fixture schedule as Hearts travel through to Ibrox to face Rangers, here are some of the best fan pictures from the 2023/24 season so far.

Before kick-off for the Edinburgh derby, Hearts fans show their support for their players by waving the maroon and white colours.

1. Hearts vs Hibs

Hearts fans in full voice as Alan Forrest gives the Jambos reason to sing.

2. Hearts vs Ross County

Hearts fans enjoying the atmosphere as Steven Naismith’s side face PAOK in Greece.

3. Hearts vs PAOK

The ultras raising the spirits as Hearts go on to lose 4-1 against Celtic.

4. Hearts vs Celtic

