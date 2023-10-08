News you can trust since 1873
10 brilliant pictures of Hearts v Hibs fans and players in thriller

Elie Youan’s two in two gave Hibs and Hearts a point each at Tynecastle

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 7th Oct 2023, 19:55 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST

This was a proper derby - we had it all. The weather, the battle and the goals. Hearts were the first to come out on top as Alan Forrest opened up the scoring before an own goal from Christian Doidge put the homeside 2-0 up.

However, the fun did not stop. After a half-time team talk in which Hibs’ striker Elie Youan was told he had ten minutes to make a difference, the Frenchman then put two goals in the net within two minutes of each other and all was equal in Gorgie.

Unfortunately, both sides suffered injuries with Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley becoming the latest catastrophe in a growing list of medical concerns for the Jambos. Hibs then had their own misfortune with goalkeeper David Marshall being forced off with a groin injury in the second half.

However, this derby was certainly one of the most exciting in recent years and while the homeside will have been sorry to relinquish their 2-0 lead, a 2-2 draw was most fitting for the capital’s first derby of the 2023/24 season.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day...

The Hibs Ultras getting into the spirit at Tynecastle.

The Hibs Ultras getting into the spirit at Tynecastle.

The Hearts colours flew around the stadium as the players entered the ground.

The Hearts colours flew around the stadium as the players entered the ground.

The green flares were immediately thrown following the first kick.

The green flares were immediately thrown following the first kick.

The Jambos celebrate with Alan Forrest after he put his side 1-0 up.

The Jambos celebrate with Alan Forrest after he put his side 1-0 up.

