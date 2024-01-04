10 free agent right-backs available to Hearts in January transfer window
Steven Naismith has made strengthening his defence options a priority this January transfer window
The January transfer window is now open with Rangers and Celtic taking up most of the headlines in the Scottish Premiership. However, that does not mean it will be a quiet time for the Tynecastle side with Steven Naismith announcing in December his plans for this month.
Speaking last month, the Jambos boss said: "I think the clear area that we need to improve is right-back. We lost Odel going back to Brighton and Natty Atkinson has had an injury. We've really struggled in that area so that is the obvious one."
While Atkinson has made his return post-injury and the side have also welcomed back the likes of Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay to the fold as well, this has not reduced the ex-Everton striker's desire to continue strengthening his options.
Of course, with the transfer window now open for a month, there will only be the financial limitations that block any signing but Naismith will also have the free agent market into which he can tap if he so desires. Here are ten right-back free agents available to Hearts...