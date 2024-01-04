News you can trust since 1873
10 free agent right-backs available to Hearts in January transfer window

Steven Naismith has made strengthening his defence options a priority this January transfer window

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

The January transfer window is now open with Rangers and Celtic taking up most of the headlines in the Scottish Premiership. However, that does not mean it will be a quiet time for the Tynecastle side with Steven Naismith announcing in December his plans for this month.

Speaking last month, the Jambos boss said: "I think the clear area that we need to improve is right-back. We lost Odel going back to Brighton and Natty Atkinson has had an injury. We've really struggled in that area so that is the obvious one."

While Atkinson has made his return post-injury and the side have also welcomed back the likes of Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay to the fold as well, this has not reduced the ex-Everton striker's desire to continue strengthening his options.

Of course, with the transfer window now open for a month, there will only be the financial limitations that block any signing but Naismith will also have the free agent market into which he can tap if he so desires. Here are ten right-back free agents available to Hearts...

Angolan-French defender Gaspar has been a free agent since leaving Grenoble in July 2023. The 26-year-old also plays in midfield.

Angolan-French defender Gaspar has been a free agent since leaving Grenoble in July 2023. The 26-year-old also plays in midfield.

The Scottish-New Zealand right-back has been out of contract since July 2023. He previously played for Wellington Phoenix but could eye a return to his country of birth.

The Scottish-New Zealand right-back has been out of contract since July 2023. He previously played for Wellington Phoenix but could eye a return to his country of birth.

An unlikely option given the right-back's history at Preston North End with Frankie McAvoy. The 25-year-old did not thrive at Deepdale but is back training with the Manchester United academy

An unlikely option given the right-back's history at Preston North End with Frankie McAvoy. The 25-year-old did not thrive at Deepdale but is back training with the Manchester United academy Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

