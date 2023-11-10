News you can trust since 1873
10 previous Motherwell vs Hearts clashes ahead of Scottish Premiership fixture

The two sides' history give no indication as to who will come out on top this weekend

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 10th Nov 2023, 22:25 GMT

Just over two months since their last match-up, Hearts and Motherwell will face each other once again and both sides have statements to prove. While the Wells currently sit in ninth position in the domestic league, the Jambos are in fifth and are in much need of a win.

Their last outing was a devastating 3-1 defeat to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup semi-final but it is no secret that the Jambo fans are beginning to get impatient with their players' apparent complacence. The Tynecastle side have suffered five losses already this season and a win against the Fir Park would go down exceptionally well both with an agitated fan base but also with the board.

The Wells were last in action on Tuesday evening, when they fought back to draw 2-2 against St Johnstone but it was the Motherwell fans' pyrotechnics display that really hit the headlines as it once again sparked fresh concerns for the SPFL.

Ahead of the Hearts' trip to Fir Park this weekend, here are the results of their last ten meetings...

1. September 2023: Hearts 0-1 Motherwell

Despite Paul McGinn being sent off, the visiting side were able to prevail 1-0 following a 29th minute goal from Callum Slattery

2. February 2023: Motherwell 2-0 Hearts

Jonathan Obika and Blair Spittal scored either side of the break to give the Fir Park side a two goal win over the Jambos.

3. November 2022: Hearts 3-2 Motherwell

A brace for Andy Halliday and a penalty for Lawrence Shankland saw the home side beat Motherwell 3-2 despite Jorge Grant's straight red.

4. September 2022: Motherwell 0-3 Hearts

Lawrence Shankland and a brace for Alan Forrest sealed Hearts' win in North Lanarkshire.

