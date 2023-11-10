10 previous Motherwell vs Hearts clashes ahead of Scottish Premiership fixture
The two sides' history give no indication as to who will come out on top this weekend
Just over two months since their last match-up, Hearts and Motherwell will face each other once again and both sides have statements to prove. While the Wells currently sit in ninth position in the domestic league, the Jambos are in fifth and are in much need of a win.
Their last outing was a devastating 3-1 defeat to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup semi-final but it is no secret that the Jambo fans are beginning to get impatient with their players' apparent complacence. The Tynecastle side have suffered five losses already this season and a win against the Fir Park would go down exceptionally well both with an agitated fan base but also with the board.
The Wells were last in action on Tuesday evening, when they fought back to draw 2-2 against St Johnstone but it was the Motherwell fans' pyrotechnics display that really hit the headlines as it once again sparked fresh concerns for the SPFL.
Ahead of the Hearts' trip to Fir Park this weekend, here are the results of their last ten meetings...