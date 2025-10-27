Here is how the pundits reacted to a fine afternoon in Gorgie for Hearts against Celtic.

They are top of the league and everybody will be taking Hearts’ title credentials seriously after sweeping Celtic aside on Sunday.

The Jambos moved eight points clear of the current Premiership champions, cementing their status in first place with a 3-1 success. A Dane Murray own goal, Alexandros Kyziridis effort and Lawrence Shankland penalty was enough to seal a huge win for head coach Derek McInnes.

Amid investment from Tony Bloom, talk has engulfed all season that Hearts could put down a challenge for Scotland’s biggest prize, and that has only increased after the weekend’s action. Here’s how the pundits viewed the game at Tynecastle, with St Mirren up next for Hearts.

James McFadden (Sky)

"They weren't (a long-ball team). Rodgers is deflecting from his team's deficiencies. It's part of football, if you're not picking up the second balls, whether they're in the air or on the ground, and you're not ready to press and win the ball back, you're not going to win the game. That for me was deflection from Rodgers to say 'that's what we faced today. They've been facing it forever. Tony Bloom is up sampling what he hoped he would sample. Hearts are in a place where everything is connected.”

Chris Sutton (Sky)

“Hearts thoroughly deserved the victory. How many Celtic players would get into this Hearts team? That’s the question. Hearts outstanding, Celtic had their moments in the first half after they equalised. Second half they nullified Callum McGregor and deserved to win, Celtic are powderpuff up front as they have been all season, but this is about Hearts.”

Jim Duffy (Clyde 1)

“Hearts are flying, they're playing with a lot of confidence, they've got a really good manager, they've got a good structure, and good players. Celtic are weak at this moment in time. It's probably the weakest Celtic team, I think, I can remember in a long time.”

Ryan McGowan (Sky)

“Hearts done exceptionally well, McInnes had a game plan that worked perfectly. The players were everything you wanted, in Celtic faces and took their chances when they came. Thoroughly deserved their win.”

Kris Boyd (Sky)

"I just found that so disrespectful (Rodgers comments on Hearts). Hearts have bullied Celtic all over that pitch. To question the way Derek McInnes' or Hearts' teams play, because Celtic didn't come here and dominate and win... They got bullied. Deal with it. You're talking about fast, attacking football – that's not their DNA. Winning is Celtic's DNA. To have a go at Derek McInnes for the way they played, it's so disrespectful for me."

Craig Levein (Sportsound)

“All of the evidence pointed to Hearts playing in a very aggressive manner. I mean, the amount of running that the team are doing now and the amount of energy they've got on the team, I think it makes such a difference. It helps Shankland. He is not renowned for his running, but I thought he ran himself into the ground, and that pace round about him allows him to flourish. So he gets a goal again with a penalty. Just so many good things happening here at Tynecastle just now”

Neil Lennon (Sky)

“Eight points now is a decent lead. The reality is in front of us at the minute. Second half they were strong, got the goals at the right time, defended brilliantly when needed to. Players coming off the bench added to the victory. Celtic looked fatigued, very ragged, didn’t look like any fluency about Celtic at all and Hearts were the better team over the 90 minutes.”

Ross McCormack (Clyde 1)

“The worrying thing for me is, and we're listening to Brendan there, I don't think Hearts were at their best . I've seen Hearts play a lot better football this season and they're still coming out 3-1 winners against Celtic.”

Charlie Austin (Sky)

“I think it brings more eyes. Everyone from the outside looking in woll be supporting Hearts to win the league. It can get boring so hopefully Hearts can go on the crest of the wave.”

“Not sure I’ve ever seen anything like that in my life tbh. “(Murray block attempt for Kyziridis goal)