Hearts’ big win over Celtic has got the world talking of a monumental Premiership upset.

Hearts have ignited title race debate and the world is catching on to what could be achieved in Scotland’s Premiership this season.

With Rangers flagging and Celtic far from their best, the Jambos have raced into an eight-point lead at the top of the league ahead of Wednesday’s clash with St Mirren. Sunday proved a statement of intent from Derek McInnes’ men as they swept aside the current champions 3-1 at Tynecastle.

Rangers and Celtic have dominated Scottish football’s top prize since the mid 1980s, but amid investment from Tony Bloom, the globe is spelling out danger to the Glasgow pair that Hearts might be here to change all of that. Here’s how media around the globe reacted to the game as Hearts send shockwaves through football’s community near and far.

Sporza (Belgium)

“There seems to be no end in sight for Hearts' Scottish league story. The revelation of the season also defeated their closest rivals Celtic on Sunday afternoon, opening up an eight-point lead. Since Tony Bloom, also the strong man behind Union, bought into Heart of Midlothian, things have been going well for the Scottish club. Hearts FC have started the season like a rocket, so far undefeated with 22 points from 24. A real test awaited the league leaders on Sunday afternoon, however, with the visit of their closest rivals, Celtic.

The Glasgow club had surprisingly lost to Dundee the previous matchday and could not afford another slip-up in the title race in Edinburgh. After Celtic defender Murray had beaten his own goalkeeper, McGregor quickly equalised. However, Celtic, with Arne Engels in the starting lineup, were forced to bow their heads after halftime. In just three minutes, Hearts outplayed the visitors: Kyziridis and a penalty from Shankland (ex-Beerschot) gave the home side the full loot. This puts Hearts eight points ahead of Celtic in the standings. It's been since Aberdeen in 1985 that a club other than Celtic or Rangers has won the Scottish title. Will this be Hearts' season?

CBS (USA)

“Hearts now have an EIGHT POINT lead in the SPFL nine matches in after beating second-place Celtic 3-1 The last time a club not named Celtic or Rangers won the Scottish first division was Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen in 1984-85.”

Football 360 (Australia)

“A HUGE football story is brewing in Scotland... and an Aussie is at the centre of it! Celtic or Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership every season for the last 40 years. Hearts are now 8 points clear at the top of the table after a 3-1 win over Celtic overnight. Aussie midfielder Cammy Devlin was named Man of the Match after another massive performance in midfield. Devlin has played every minute of the season so far and is a driving force in the title charge. Hearts have not been champions of Scotland since 1960. They have every right to dream that the wait could soon be over.”

TNT Sports (UK)

“Hearts are now EIGHT points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and remain unbeaten this season… The last time a team that wasn't Celtic or Rangers won the league was 40 years ago. Revolutionised by minority-owner Tony Bloom's analytics company - the club signed 11 new players over the summer from across Europe. It's Moneyball all over again.”

L’Equipe (France)

The Premiership clash may have provided the first clue as to who will become the Scottish champions. This Sunday, Heart of Midlothian defeated Celtic Glasgow 3-1 and now have an eight-point lead over their opponents. To see a Scottish league title elude Celtic or Rangers, you have to go back to 1985 and the coronation of Aberdeen, coached at the time by Sir Alex Ferguson. Second Division champions in 2021, Heart of Midlothian have built up a lead that should allow them to dream. Even if there are still 24 league matches remaining.

Index (Croatia)

“For 40 years, no one but Rangers and Celtic have won the Scottish league. At this point, it seems that the Edinburgh team could seriously join the fight for the championship this season, especially since the other giant from Glasgow, Rangers, has started the season very poorly and is currently on nine points from eight matches. Hearts won the last of their four titles back in 1960. Hearts' eventual title would be a real sensation as no team other than Rangers or Celtic have won the Premiership in the last 40 years. The last team that managed to do that was the Aberdeen team, which in the 1984/1985 season. lifted the championship title.”

Sponichi (Japan)

“The Scottish top flight has long been dominated by two powerhouses, Celtic and Rangers, both based in Glasgow, who have tied for 55 titles each. The last other team to win the championship was Aberdeen in the 1984-85 season, managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, who later became a legendary manager at Manchester United (England). This season Rangers, who had finished second for four consecutive seasons, quickly dismissed manager Martin after the seventh round, falling to eighth out of 12 teams. After the ninth round, they were still in fifth place, and Celtic, aiming for their fifth consecutive title, were in second place at the end of the previous round, five points behind Hearts, lacking their usual momentum. This head-to-head match, which attracted much attention early in the season, saw Hearts, riding high with seven wins and one draw in their opening eight games, dominate Celtic, who were missing several key players due to injury, including striker Daizen Maeda.”

Athletiko (Greece)

Alexandros Kyziridis... the brakes were broken in Scotland, this time he scored against the champions, Celtic, giving Hearts the lead! The 25-year-old made it 2-1 for his team in the 52nd minute of the match against the "Celts" and now the hosts are at +7 at the top of the Scottish Premiership. More specifically, the Greek winger with a very beautiful action reached the line of the area, where with a powerful shot, he beat Svolo, reaching five goals in the league. At the same time, he also has five assists in 12 matches, being Hearts' big surprise this season.