The Rangers legend and former Sky Sports presenter have provided their takes on Hearts title chances.

Jeff Stelling is in awe of how Tony Bloom’s early work at Hearts - as Ally McCoist sticks his neck on the line over maroon title chances.

The broadcasting legend and Rangers icon were watching on as Derek McInnes’ side went eight points clear at the top of the table with a resounding 3-1 win over champions Celtic. It has sparked talk that a title challenge could be on in the Premiership this season as Hearts look to remove title glory in the top flight from Glasgow for the first time since the 1980s.

Minority investor Tony Bloom celebrated in the stands, with his Jamestown Analytics software a cornerstone in Hearts recruitment that has been lauded this season, with £9.86m also invested. Having also turned the fortunes of Premier League side Brighton and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, Stelling is full of praise for Bloom.

Jeff Stelling on Hearts

Stelling said: “If you dreamt this might be the season that the Scottish Premiership left the grasp of Glasgow, you might be bang on because Hearts are now eight points clear of Celtic. It's got everyone talking north of the border. They've been absolutely brilliant and by the way, of course, next weekend, Celtic and Rangers meet in the League Cup semi-final.

“Hearts have a lead. They could go 11, 11, points clear at the top. The question is, can they maintain it? Because the pressure switches, doesn't it, as expectation rises and now people like us are talking about winning the title. I tell you, everything Tony Bloom touches turns to gold, doesn't it ? He was there yesterday with that scarf on, celebrating like he was a lifelong fan, absolutely good for him. Hearts, let's be honest, they will never have a better opportunity.”

McCoist put aside his Rangers allegiances, and while noting the fall of Rangers and Celtic so far this term is a factor, says Hearts have taken full advantage. He explained: "It's brilliantly refreshing, certainly for the neutral - of which I am not - but it would have to be a good thing for Scottish football. But you have to balance it out. Would it be a good thing for Scottish football? Yes. But what is it going to take for it to happen?

"They are going to have to continue on the remarkable run that they are on, they will probably have to strengthen in the January window, and most importantly they are going to have to enjoy the continued demise of Rangers and Celtic, which isn't good for Scottish football. It's a little bit of a contradiction, but the best thing to happen for Scottish football would be for Hearts to win a brilliant league with Celtic and Rangers behind them all the way - that's the best thing that could happen to Scottish football.

Ally McCoist’s Hearts title prediction

"You have to bring into the conversation just how poor Rangers and Celtic are, but at the same time you need to balance it with how refreshing it is to see Derek and his team doing what they are doing, because they deserved that yesterday. They were excellent from start to finish.

"Derek will be in that dressing room saying 'everyone calm down' because history tells you it's not going to happen. But Rangers and Celtic - particularly Celtic - are poorer than they were last season and Hearts have started well. Rangers have been poor for certainly two or three years, but I do smell something different. They have two men in charge who know their way about. Tony Bloom certainly knows his way about, and there is nobody who knows Scottish football better than Derek. That was a performance yesterday that did nothing but say 'we are here to stay'.

"Do you know what they have got? A great spine. Big Halkett - I had him at Rangers and as a young kid I love him. He heads everything, solid and proper. He defends. Derek has gone and got the boy Findlay from Kilmarnock. Solid. His centre-back pairing are as solid, I think, as anything in the league.

"Up front they have Lawrence Shankland who - I will upset everyone - if Rangers had signed him a year and a half ago they would have won the league. They didn't, he stayed with Hearts and fair play to him he has a chance of winning the league. They have got Claudio Braga - they produced him from nowhere this fella. He looks the part. Harry Milne I didn't know much about but he looks the part."

McCoist was then pressed on whether or not Hearts will win the league by Stelling and it left him smirking, as his neck was firmly stuck on the line. He said: "Yes. Oh, what have I done - I've got to go back up the road!"