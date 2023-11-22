With Nathaniel Atkinson and Odel Offiah out of action, Steven Naismith must prepare for January transfer window

It has been far from an easy ride for Steven Naismith and his Hearts squad with several long-term injury concerns seeing the likes of Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett in the medical suite for near-on a year. To make matters worse, shortly after the season commenced, Barrie McKay and Nathaniel Atkinson joined them with the latter suffering an ankle injury against St Mirren.

While initially this may have been of less concern given the inclusion of fellow right-back Odel Offiah in the group, the Brighton loanee has been forced to return to his parent club amid ongoing health concerns and Naismith has admitted he is aware the January transfer window offers an opportunity to strengthen what has become a depleted position.

Speaking to Edinburgh News, the Hearts gaffer said: "We do need to strengthen the right-back position, especially with Odel's situation. We need to recruit in that department. In the forward areas, there is a bit we could potentially look at but it's not urgent."

While fans await to see who the Jambos could target in the upcoming transfer season, here are ten right-backs available in the pool of free agents that Hearts could snap up right away...

Nathaniel Atkinson for Hearts Atkinson is set to be out for a sustained period of time following his ankle injury in September.

Jordy Gaspar - £900k Angolan-French defender Gaspar has been a free agent since leaving Grenoble in July 2023. The 26-year-old also plays in midfield.

Callan Elliot - £300k The Scottish-New Zealand right-back has been out of contract since July 2023. He previously played for Wellington Phoenix but could eye a return to his country of birth.