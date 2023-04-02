Many famous faces have been seen at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh over the years, both on the pitch and off it at the home of Heart of Midlothian.
Among the players to have played there are Gareth Bale, Luis Figo and Kevin Keegan. While, Prince William, Pele and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra have visited the Gorgie ground. And famous Hearts fans seen at ‘Tynie’ include Sir Chris Hoy, Alex Salmond and Ken Stott.
1. Pele
Arguably the greatest ever footballer, Pele visited Tynecastle Park in 1989 as part of a FIFA delegation touring the country during the Youth World Cup held in the country that year. The Santos and Brazil legend, who scored more than 1000 goals in his career and won the World Cup three times, chatted to kids and signed autographs after holding a coaching session with then Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh for a group of lucky Edinburgh schoolkids. Photo: Submitted
2. Kevin Keegan
English international footballer and manager Kevin Keegan played on the Hearts side for player-manager Alex MacDonald's testimonial match at Tynecastle in May 1984. Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Ken Stott
Actor Ken Stott, who famously played Hibs-daft detective Rebus, is a life-long supporter of Hearts and if often spotted in Gorgie to see the Jambos. Here he is pictured on the pitch in 2015 with manager Robbie Neilson. Photo: Jane Barlow
4. Prince William
During a visit to Hearts FC's Tynecastle Stadium in May last year, Prince William spoke with men involved in The Changing Room - an initiative set up by the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) in partnership with football teams across Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow/ Getty