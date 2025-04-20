The Hearts pundits have been out in force after a 2-1 Scottish Cup semi final loss vs Aberdeen.
Pape Habe Gueye put the Dons ahead before a Lawrence Shankland leveller. Michael Steinwender was sent off for the Jambos but Neil Critchley’s men matched or bettered Aberdeen in large elements of a game that spanned 120 minutes after extra time.
Cammy Devlin was controversially sent off for a second booking and Oday Dabbagh pounced to send Aberdeen into a final where they will meet Celtic or St Johnstone. Hearts’ season will end with bottom six fixtures in the Premiership and chances of European football next term are over.
Here are how 11 pundits saw the game unfold between Hearts and Aberdeen.
1. Derek McInnes (Sportscene)
"Aberdeen have just been a wee bit predictable and that has suited Hearts. Hearts don't really have that counter-attacking threat but Aberdeen haven't created any real chances." Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
2. Michael Stewart (Premier Sports)
"On this occasion, Steinewneder is there to make the challenge. Watching the replays, could Steinwender get physical contact? Rather than sliding in, could he block him or get his arm in. Then it becomes more of a question mark if it's a foul or not." | SNS Group
3. James McFadden (Sportscene)
"It's a towering header but Papa Gueye is unmarked and allowed to go and attack the goal. You knew Lawrence Shankland was going to step up today. No matter what form he's in, no matter his lack of goals, you cannot give him time and space in the box. As much as Aberdeen have had possession, they've not done anything with it. Credit has to go to Neil Critchley, Hearts have handled the situation well. I feel for Cammy Devlin, it's extremely harsh. His eye on the ball, he is just trying to clear it." | SNS Group
4. Tom English (Sportsound)
"In James Penrice they have a player who can deliver a terrific ball and in Lawrence Shankland they have by far and away the best finisher on the pitch. Photo: Liam McBurney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.