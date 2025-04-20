3 . James McFadden (Sportscene)

"It's a towering header but Papa Gueye is unmarked and allowed to go and attack the goal. You knew Lawrence Shankland was going to step up today. No matter what form he's in, no matter his lack of goals, you cannot give him time and space in the box. As much as Aberdeen have had possession, they've not done anything with it. Credit has to go to Neil Critchley, Hearts have handled the situation well. I feel for Cammy Devlin, it's extremely harsh. His eye on the ball, he is just trying to clear it." | SNS Group