12 festive photos of Hearts fans, players and owners feeling the Christmas cheer

Hearts fans love to don a santa hat and take to the Tynecastle concourse.

Hearts fans have two festive fixtures to enjoy at Tynecastle Park with meetings against St. Mirren on the 23rd and Ross County on the 30th.

Supporters making the short trip to Hibs on December 27th will also no doubt be buoyed by their dinner and excess of the night before ahead of what looks to be a tasty Edinburgh derby.

Leaning into the festive mood, the Edinburgh Evening News has delved into the archives to bring you 12 photos of fans, players and owners enjoying the Christmas time in years gone by. Have a scroll through the gallery and see if you can spot yourself!

Tynecastle at Christmas We take a look at Hearts fans over Christmases gone by.

All the gear Did you know Santa is a Hearts fan?

Falala One steward gets into the spirit at one Christmas Eve gone by.