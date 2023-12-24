12 festive photos of Hearts fans, players and owners feeling the Christmas cheer
Hearts fans love to don a santa hat and take to the Tynecastle concourse.
Hearts fans have two festive fixtures to enjoy at Tynecastle Park with meetings against St. Mirren on the 23rd and Ross County on the 30th.
Supporters making the short trip to Hibs on December 27th will also no doubt be buoyed by their dinner and excess of the night before ahead of what looks to be a tasty Edinburgh derby.
Leaning into the festive mood, the Edinburgh Evening News has delved into the archives to bring you 12 photos of fans, players and owners enjoying the Christmas time in years gone by. Have a scroll through the gallery and see if you can spot yourself!