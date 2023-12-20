Two Scottish Premiership sides are yet to receive any penalties despite claims to the referee

It's nearly the end of the year with the festive period upon us but this does not always indicated good cheer when it comes to refereeing decisions.

VAR has once again been a hot topic of conversation throughout the first few months of the 2023/24 campaign with both decisions and the length of time taken in the decisions called into question significantly.

In terms of penalties received, 36 spot-kicks have been awarded in total so far but two teams are yet to be the recipient of any. Two clubs, on the other hand, have received at least double the number of any rival.

Here are how many penalties Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals have all been awarded in descending order...