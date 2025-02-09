14 former Hearts and Hibs stars who made winter transfer window moves as one deal sparks outrage

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 9th Feb 2025, 20:09 BST

Here are 14 former Hearts and Hibs stars who made winter transfer moves.

There were plenty of former Hearts and Hibs faces on the move during the now closed winter transfer window.

Under Neil Critchley, the Jambos signed five new players in Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender, Sander Kartum and Harry Milne. Hibs made just the one with David Gray’s midfield bolstered by Alasana Manneh.

Plenty ex-stars were on the move. One deal involving Hamilton and Partick Thistle sparked rage that ended with Accies fans displaying a banner demanding boss John Rankin’s departure amid a tough season in the Championship.

One ex-Hibee made Edinburgh City a record-breaking fee while another joined Sheffield United. Meanwhile a former Jambo put in a transfer request to land his move and another couple linked up with current Hearts loanees.

Here are 14 former players who made winter transfer moves.

Watford to Preston (loan)

1. Ryan Porteous (Hibs)

Watford to Preston (loan) | SNS Group

Rangers to Wycombe Wanderers.

2. Alex Lowry (Hearts)

Rangers to Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Bnei Sakhnin F.C to Panserraikos

3. Stephane Omeonga

Bnei Sakhnin F.C to Panserraikos | SNS Group

Partick Thistle to Hamilton Accies

4. Scott Robinson (Hearts)

Partick Thistle to Hamilton Accies | SNS Group

