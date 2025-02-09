There were plenty of former Hearts and Hibs faces on the move during the now closed winter transfer window.

Under Neil Critchley, the Jambos signed five new players in Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender, Sander Kartum and Harry Milne. Hibs made just the one with David Gray’s midfield bolstered by Alasana Manneh.

Plenty ex-stars were on the move. One deal involving Hamilton and Partick Thistle sparked rage that ended with Accies fans displaying a banner demanding boss John Rankin’s departure amid a tough season in the Championship.

One ex-Hibee made Edinburgh City a record-breaking fee while another joined Sheffield United. Meanwhile a former Jambo put in a transfer request to land his move and another couple linked up with current Hearts loanees.

Here are 14 former players who made winter transfer moves.

2 . Alex Lowry (Hearts) Rangers to Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Stephane Omeonga Bnei Sakhnin F.C to Panserraikos | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Scott Robinson (Hearts) Partick Thistle to Hamilton Accies | SNS Group Photo Sales