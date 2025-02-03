An ex-Hearts star has gone to one club as part of a deal to sign a former Hibs man - with some fuming over the latter’s exit.

A pair of former Hearts and Hibs stars have been involved in a swap deal that has sparked anger within some quarters.

Scott Martin started his career at Easter Road, making 15 appearances before moving on and making himself a favourite at Hamilton Accies, where he has spent almost seven years. He has made a move to Partick Thistle after almost 200 appearances on an 18-month deal.

Ex-Hearts forward is going the other way on a two-and-a-half-year contract to play with John Rankin’s side. Robinson started his career in maroon and played 115 times, since playing for Livingston, Kilmarnock and the Jags. A statement from Accies on Martin’s exit reads: “Hamilton Academical Football Club can confirm that club captain Scott Martin has left the club.

“Scott joined us in the summer of 2018 from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC, where he made his professional debut. He went on to make almost 200 appearances for the club, which included helping to lead us to our first domestic trophy in almost 30 years when we won the SPFL Challenge Cup back in 2022/23.

“Scott has been an integral part of Hamilton since joining, exemplifying leadership on and off the pitch. His commitment, work ethic, and passion for the game have not only inspired his teammates but also secured him as a fan favourite. Over the years, Scott has played a crucial role in numerous memorable matches and has been a key figure in our squad.

“After almost 8 years of service to Hamilton Accies, Scott leaves with our best wishes and thanks for all those years and fond memories.”

Martin’s exit has left fans at Championship side Hamilton fuming. One said “Joke of a club we are.” Another said “Absolutely disgraceful decision. There is no way they are going to be able to replace him and we need to try and get out this position in the league. Really worrying times for the club.”

One commented “Empty stands and the club let their captain go. Absolute disgrace.” “Awful decision and outrageous timing” was the cry of another. “Absolute joke of of club forcing out our best player while in a relegation battle, sack the board” is what another angry fan put.

Thistle boss Kris Doolan said: “I am really pleased to bring Scott to the club for the rest of this season and beyond. He has always impressed me in the games he has played against Partick Thistle with his whole-hearted approach to things. His energy and willingness to win the ball are great attributes and the fact that he was the captain at Hamilton Accies shows you the type of character he is.

“Scott Robinson is going in the opposite direction and he was a great professional during his time at Partick Thistle but with his contract here expiring this summer he’s been offered the additional security of a longer contract at Hamilton. He worked hard both on and off the pitch and everyone here will remember his terrific run of form at the end of last season where he scored or assisted in each of our play-off games.

“In this campaign Scott has played a lot of football for us and chipped in with important goals. I wish him well in the rest of his career.”