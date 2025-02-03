Fifth Hearts transfer deal done - one in and one out at Tynecastle

Harry Milne moves to Edinburgh from Partick Thistle

Harry Milne has completed a move to Hearts from Partick Thistle to become the fifth new signing at Tynecastle Park. The 28-year-old signed an initial contract until summer 2026, which can be extended. After completing a medical earlier today, he will join his new team-mates for training this week as they prepare for Monday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round tie away to St Mirren.

Hearts teenager Ethan Drysdale is heading in the opposite direction to take Milne’s place in the Thistle squad. The teenager is moving to Firhill on loan until the end of the season to plug Partick’s left-back gap and gain first-team experience in the process.

Hearts paid a minimal five-figure fee to bring Milne to Edinburgh after signing Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum since the winter transfer window opened. The defender will compete with James Penrice for the left-back position after stepping up to the Scottish Premiership from the Championship.

Neil Critchley, the Hearts head coach, explained why he was keen to bring Milne to the Capital. “We’ve been a little light in defence recently so bringing Harry in to provide us with further, strong defensive options is a good piece of business,” he told the official club website.

“He’s got loads of Scottish football experience and, with the consistent level of performances he’s been displaying for Partick Thistle, we’re confident he can make the step up to the Premiership. Harry’s done it the hard way, honing his craft through the various levels and showcasing his talent along the way. He’s earned this move and we’re looking forward to working with him and seeing him in a Hearts shirt.”

Born in Aberdeen, Milne played in the youth system at Pittodrie before establishing himself at Cove Rangers. He joined Thistle in 2022 and has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Scottish Championship in recent seasons.

Hearts are also in advanced negotiations with Plymouth Argyle regarding Malachi Boateng. The midfielder could leave for the English Championship side before tonight’s transfer deadline at 11pm. Full details here: Plymouth bid for Boateng