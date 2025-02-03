Plymouth Argyle make a transfer bid for Hearts midfielder Malachi Boateng

English Championship side want a deal done

Plymouth Argyle have launched a bid to sign Malachi Boateng from Hearts before tonight’s transfer deadline. Managed by Miron Muslic, who coached Cercle Brugge against Hearts in Europe earlier this season, the English Championsip club put a formal offer to Tynecastle officials and negotiations are progressing.

Boateng, 22, moved to Gorgie from Crystal Palace last August on a three-year contract. Plymouth are trying to tempt him south in the final hours of the transfer window and Hearts are open to a deal. Boateng has fallen out of the team in recent weeks under head coach Neil Critchley but remained a regular on the substitutes’ bench. He has played 28 times for the Edinburgh club so far this season.

The return to fitness of Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof gives Hearts another option in central midfield alongside Cammy Devlin, Beni Baningime and Jorge Grant. Recent signing Sander Kartum can also play there. Consequently, they would be willing to let Boateng leave if a club matches their valuation.

Muslic, the Austrian coach, was appointed by Plymouth on 10 January just over a month after being sacked by Cercle. He is striving to save his new club from relegation as they sit bottom of the 24-team Championship table.

The bottom three will go down to League One and Argyle are four points behind Hull City in 21st place as it stands. Muslic believes Baoteng can help Plymouth’s relegation fight by strengthening their midfield options, and is pushing for a deal before this evening’s deadline. It is understood Plymouth would prefer a permanent transfer and talks are heading in that direction.