There will be some activity at Tynecastle on deadline day

Harry Milne is Hearts’ fifth new signing after passing a medical this afternoon. The Partick Thistle left-back agreed terms to step up from the Championship to the Premeriship and compete with James Penrice at Tynecastle Park. He joins Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum as new faces since the transfer window opened.

There are unlikely to be any more incoming transfers before tonight’s 11pm deadline, although the departure of Malachi Boateng is currently being negotiated. Liam Boyce, Kye Rowles, Daniel Oyegoke and Andres Salazar have already gone during January. Here is current state of play on the issues dominating the agenda:

HARRY MILNE

The 28-year-old joined Hearts today. He will provide competition at left-back, where Penrice is the only experienced figure. Stephen Kingsley is injured and Andrés Salazar’s loan from Atletico Nacional was cut short at the start of the month. With centre-back Kye Rowles sold to DC United, there is no experienced cover for Penrice at present.

ISLAM CHESNOKOV

The Kazakhstani international winger is highly sought-after and has interest from various European teams. Hearts made a move to sign him last month. As it stands, there are still hurdles to overcome with his club Tobol Kostanay but the deal is not dead. His contract is due to end in November.

DANNY ARMSTRONG

Hearts held talks with the Kilmarnock winger about a pre-contract agreement. Terms were discussed without a deal being agreed, and that is where the matter remains at the moment. He has interest from other Scottish clubs and teams in England so it’s a case of wait and see what pans out.

NEW FORWARD

A new attacker is something Hearts would like if possible but they are not desperate. Kabangu, Lawrence Shankland, Musa Drammeh and Kenneth Vargas all scored in Saturday’s 6-0 rampage at Dundee, and teenager James Wilson has also been in decent form. Another creative/scoring influence to add to the mix would strengthen competition, although Hearts will not sign someone simply for the sake of doing so.

LAWRENCE SHANKLAND

Interest from Turkey did not result in a move for the Hearts captain, who returned to the starting line-up with a fine display against Dundee on Saturday. He scored one goal and set up another for Kabangu. His contract is due to expire at the end of the season and, although there is some interest in him, a transfer today would very much be a last-minute deal.

JORGE GRANT

English Football League clubs are monitoring the midfielder, who was left out of Hearts’ squad at Dens Park despite scoring against Kilmarnock in the previous game. Head coach Neil Critchley said Grant was rested at the weekend after playing a lot of matches and that there was nothing more behind the decision. Like Shankland, he is out of contract in the summer. If a reasonable offer arrives before tonight’s deadline, Hearts would be unlikely to stand in Grant’s way.

YUTARO ODA

Out of favour and needs to leave Tynecastle to get his career going again. There have been enquiries about Oda - with reported interest from the Japanese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Again, Hearts would move him on if they get a chance. His contract runs until summer 2026.

BARRIE McKAY

Another in the same boat as Oda. The winger is generating interest from a number of Scottish and English sides and needs a move to revitalise his career at the age of 30. He is out of contract at the end of the season and clearly doesn’t have a future at Tynecastle.

MALACHI BOATENG

Plymouth Argyle are in negotiations with Hearts to take the midfielder back to England. Boateng arrived at Tynecastle from Crystal Palace in August but talks are progressing with Argyle, who are managed by the Austrian coach Miron Muslic. He was in charge of Cercle Brugge against Hearts in the Europa Conference League back in November, but was sacked in early December. He took charge at Plymouth on 10 January.

ETHAN DRYSDALE

One player heading for the exit is Drysdale, the teenage left-back. He has joined Partick Thistle in a loan deal, with Milne heading the opposite way in a permanent transfer. Drysdale needs first-team experience and Thistle need a left-back with Milne going to Hearts, so the loan makes sense for all concerned.