Hearts are dreaming of days like those found in 1998, 2006 and 2012 with Scottish Cup glory now just two wins away.

The Jambos face Aberdeen in the semi-finals of the 24/25 season in Scotland’s premier domestic knockout competition. Dundee were beaten in the quarter-final, the Tynecastle clash coming just weeks after Neil Critchley’s men romped to a 6-0 win over their visitors in a league fixture.

They have also moved past Brechin City and fellow Premiership side St Mirren en route back to Hampden Park. Hopes of going one step better than they did in 2022 when they last reached the final and winning the trophy will be on maroon minds now. It would be their first silverware success in the competition since they swatted aside Hibs on a day that Hearts supporters never let their cross-city rivals forget.

Almost 13 years have passed since that memorable win - and with the Scottish Cup back on the agenda, what better time for Hearts fans to take a look back at some iconic images from the day.

1 . Remembering a previous triumph Hearts fans inside Hampden Park remember their 2006 final win.

2 . Goal!!! Ryan McGowan races off to celebrate after scoring for Hearts

3 . Loud and proud! Hearts fans roar on their side to a famous win.

4 . More celebrations! Ryan McGowan joins his team mates to celebrate.