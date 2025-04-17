15 iconic Hearts photos from 2012 Scottish Cup thumping of Hibs as silverware dreams burn bright

Published 5th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 20:00 BST

Here’s a look back on Hearts’ memorable day in the Hampden sun vs their Edinburgh rivals ahead of this weekend’s semi final clash with Aberdeen.

Hearts are dreaming of days like those found in 1998, 2006 and 2012 with Scottish Cup glory now just two wins away.

The Jambos face Aberdeen in the semi-finals of the 24/25 season in Scotland’s premier domestic knockout competition. Dundee were beaten in the quarter-final, the Tynecastle clash coming just weeks after Neil Critchley’s men romped to a 6-0 win over their visitors in a league fixture.

They have also moved past Brechin City and fellow Premiership side St Mirren en route back to Hampden Park. Hopes of going one step better than they did in 2022 when they last reached the final and winning the trophy will be on maroon minds now. It would be their first silverware success in the competition since they swatted aside Hibs on a day that Hearts supporters never let their cross-city rivals forget.

Almost 13 years have passed since that memorable win - and with the Scottish Cup back on the agenda, what better time for Hearts fans to take a look back at some iconic images from the day.

Hearts fans inside Hampden Park remember their 2006 final win.

1. Remembering a previous triumph

Hearts fans inside Hampden Park remember their 2006 final win. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Ryan McGowan races off to celebrate after scoring for Hearts

2. Goal!!!

Ryan McGowan races off to celebrate after scoring for Hearts | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Hearts fans roar on their side to a famous win.

3. Loud and proud!

Hearts fans roar on their side to a famous win. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Ryan McGowan joins his team mates to celebrate.

4. More celebrations!

Ryan McGowan joins his team mates to celebrate. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

