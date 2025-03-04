The Dundee boss has a strong message for Hearts ahead of the Scottish Cup clash.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty is sensing a chance for a statement win against Hearts - despite the last clash against the Jambos going awry.

It’s been a disappointing weekend past for Neil Critchley’s side who lost 2-1 to Hibs in the Edinburgh derby. Jorge Grant’s leveller after a Martin Boyle opener was cancelled out by a stunning Jack Iredale goal that put them back in the bottom six, and without a win vs their rivals in the Premiership this season.

There is little time for rest though as attentions turn to the Scottish Cup, where they have been handed a home draw at the quarter final stage against Dundee. To get to the last eight stage in the nation’s premier knockout tournament, Hearts have got past Brechin City in round four before putting out St Mirren away from home after penalty kicks.

Dundee seek Hearts revenge

Last time out at Dens Park, Critchley’s side put in a statement performance and result by winning 6-0 away from home. That has Docherty keen for revenge and a chance for Dundee to take their place at Hampden last this season. He said: "We can go to Tynecastle and win the game, absolutely.

“There's a bit of retribution there because that Hearts game was the start of our poor run. It's important that we're really positive going there. It's a real opportunity to get to Hampden and we put that as an objective at the start of the season. We want to get to a semi-final. Loads of clubs would like to be in our position, in the quarter-final of the Cup."

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson said of the game: "The Cup is definitely a welcome distraction. This is not where I wanted to be in the league going into it, considering where we were sitting a month ago. But we see this as a huge opportunity. What a chance it is to get to the semi finals of the Scottish Cup and go to Hampden, then we'd be coming back into a big derby game.

"There's a lot of hope in our dressing room and a lot of belief. It's an exciting game to head into. That 6-0 defeat to Hearts hurt. And when you look back, it did lead to a bit of a downfall. Hopefully, our rock-bottom was at Motherwell, and this is the start of an upward curve."

Building on a St Johnstone draw

Dundee head into the game amid a tricky run of league form, their most recent clash a draw with St Johnstone. Docherty said of the draw with the Saints: “Bittersweet and mixed emotions. My overriding feeling was we did enough in the second half to win. Once the dust settles I have to be happy but the biggest positive was my captain was back and we looked more secure with Joe and Trevor Carson and Jordan McGhee.

“That’s something which has been lacking this season and that’s really pleasing. Joe was struggling. He was cramping up in the 76th minute but he got through the game and showed his character. always send my teams out to win but it was important we didn’t lose. For me the honesty of the group and having made the admission we had to be better at half-time there was an intent to win it. I have to praise that mentality. We’ve stopped the rot and it’s important we build on that.”