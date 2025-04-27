Neil Critchley’s era at Hearts is over and now a period of soul searching is commencing at Tynecastle.
A 1-0 defeat to Dundee leaves the club eighth and five points off the relegation play off spot of 11th. Under Critchley’s tenure that lasted six months, Hearts exited the Conference League at the league phase stage with a draw vs Petrocub, did not win a derby and also missed two chances to finish in the top six.
They also lost a Scottish Cup semi final vs Aberdeen, albeit ending that game with nine men. A whole host of opponents were faced during Critchley’s reign and most of them have had a verdict on Hearts as a club, a team and even the head coach himself.
Here are 17 of the verdicts from over the Hearts tenure of Critchley.
1. Michael Wimmer (Motherwell)
"I watched the game, Hearts against Rangers. I was also surprised by the energy and the power in this game. Their expectations are perhaps a little bit higher, but we also want points." | SNS Group
2. Brendan Rodgers (Celtic)
“I think that obviously Hearts who'd been playing a diamond have obviously seen Rangers and Hibs play here. So felt that maybe that was going to be the best solution for them to get joy in that press. Hearts under Neil over these last numbers of months have made a real jump in performance level." | SNS Group
3. Derek McInnes (Kilmarnock)
"We go there knowing Hearts are a team that should be doing better than they are. They've found a bit of form recently and the manager has tried to implement what he wants from them." | SNS Group
4. Stephen Robinson (St Mirren)
“We have played each other so many times recently now. Neil’s on a very good run, got very good players. Kabangu being one of them but is certainly not the only one, Shankland, there are other players that can win the game. They have lots of good individuals.” | SNS Group
