Hearts lost out against Rangers

Ryan McGowan senses Hearts fans feel an opportunity has passed them by after semi-final defeat to Rangers.

The Scottish Cup-winning hero of 2012 was watching on as the Light Blues beat his former side 2-0 on Scottish Cup semi-final business. Philippe Clement’s side headed into battle with Steven Naismith’s off the back of poor Premiership results against Ross County and Dundee, whereas Hearts were riding high with third place confirmation in sight.

Cyriel Dessers strikes either side of half-time sealed a win for Rangers that sends them into a final with Celtic next month. For the Jambos, attentions turn to trying to confirm European group stage football through third spot with a win at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

McGowan - now with St Johnstone - thinks the slow start impacted Hearts and that a more aggressive approach could have boosted their chances. He told PLZ: “I think Hearts whole game plan would have been to keep it tight for the first five to 10 minutes. That gets blown out the water by the early goal.

“I thought Hearts were maybe slightly better towards the end of the first half but by that time, all the Rangers players, fans, are settled.

“They have scored a goal whereas if Hearts had started with a little bit more aggression, got playing in the Rangers final third, then it would have been interesting off the back of those two results. I know a lot of Hearts fans who feel it’s a bit of a missed opportunity that they didn’t lay much of a glove on them.