Here are the key talking points from the latest battle between Hearts and Hibs.

It was sparks and fire when Hearts met Hibs in the latest Edinburgh derby clash - with the Easter Road side winning 2-1 at Tynecastle.

The visitors came out flying and hit their rivals for six with a Josh Campbell header deflecting off Kye Rowles and into the net to put David Gray’s team ahead. Campbell was denied a certain second with an outstanding Craig Gordon save and Chris Cadden came close too.

Then from nothing, a tame Lawrence Shankland header was inexplicably sliced into the bottom corner by Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri to level the game up. A nip and tuck second half played out before another excellent Nicky Cadden cross put the ball on a plate for Dwight Gayle to tap home.

Lawrence Shankland passed up a chance in stoppage time to level up and the punters started to stream out the ground as a major Hibs party began, who move on the cusp on the top six amid good form. Hearts are dragged further into the relegation scrap mire on 16 points, five points behind Hibs. Here are five burning talking points from the game.

Season’s turn

There are moments we look back on in May and wonder whether it was the moment that things all changed. This definitely has the feeling of one of those days. Hibs were the better team for large spells of this game and certainly the most threatening. While the visitors had the look of a team on the way up and out of their slump, the hosts cut a disappointing figure and one where it looked issues would perhaps get worse before getting better. There’s so much time to go in the season yet but while one can think about the top six, the other has fears of a basement scrap that refuse to vanish.

Possession’s sake

At around the 40th minute mark, a stat read of the players with fewest touches to that point. Two were in the Hibs back five including the goalkeeper, one was Boyle, the others were Hearts strike pairing James Wilson and Lawrence Shankland. There was possession in spells for the Jambos but fans let them know about their lack of penetration when they had it. Hearts simply couldn’t find anyway to unlock inroads into dangerous areas that resulted in positive forward plays often enough. Almost 67% of possession but less shots on target.

Remembered forever

He’s already talked about how this season is likely to be his last so it felt fitting for Gayle to have this moment. Given his pedigree, he’s a striker fans at Easter Road would perhaps have expected more from, but struggled are explained by the fact he knows his body isn’t what it once was. Regardless of what happens from here, Gayle will be forever remembered a derby hero in Leith.

Cadden quality

With both teams starting this game in the bottom six, even one piece of quality could have proved enough to settle this. In Nicky Cadden, Hibs have a real gem. His wicked deliveries are brutal for his opposition to deal with and driving runs are often hard to stop. He is a constant difference maker and in matches of fine margins, he is coming up trumps for Hibs. Two brilliant assists, yes, we’re giving him the first.

Credit Jambos

A horrible incident appeared off the pitch in the game where a fan had to be ejected from the match due to an alleged incident of racism. Hearts provided an exemplary response to alleged behaviour that no place in society. They wasted no time in getting the alleged perpetrator out, issuing a statement and making sure everybody knew where they stood. How it should be done.