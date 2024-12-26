Christmas festivities gave way to Capital hostilities at Tynecastle Park as Hibs won the final Edinburgh derby of 2024. A 2-1 victory gave the Easter Road club only their second taste of success from the last 16 meetings with their city rivals, leaving Hearts fans furious at full-time.

Many within the home crowd jeered their team off the pitch and vented their fury at players and staff, not for the first time lately. Own goals by defenders Kye Rowles and Rocky Bushiri had the game poised at 1-1 before the Hibs substitute Dwight Gayle produced a fine finish on 77 minutes to earn his team three points. It was their first triumph over Hearts at Tynecastle for exactly five years since Boxing Day 2019.

The hosts now have only two wins from their last 11 matches in all competitions, whilst Hibs look revitalised after winning four of their last five games under head coach David Gray. This result ensures problems continue for Gray’s Tynecastle counterpart Neil Critchley as he seeks to guide his team properly clear of the Scottish Premiership’s relegation zone.

Hibs named an unchanged team following an impressive 3-1 win at Aberdeen last weekend, whilst Hearts reinstated centre-back Craig Halkett and Beni Baningime after injury. The game descended into chaos after eight minutes when Hibs had the ball in the net from a corner. Martin Boyle’s delivery hit the Hearts defender Rowles on the head and flew past goalkeeper Craig Gordon. The goal was initially disallowed for offside but a VAR monitor review by referee Nick Walsh confirmed Rowles made the connection and he ruled no offside, giving Hibs a 1-0 lead.

Gordon’s low save prevented the Hibs wing-back Nicky Cadden doubling the advantage. As the visitors continued attacking, the veteran keeper again blocked from the other Cadden brother, Chris, following Boyle’s clever cutback. Then came two acroabtic stops to push away Josh Campbell’s header and then Elie Youan’s blistering volley. Hearts at that stage looked unsettled, slow, and couldn’t find their rhythm due to restricted space - while Hibs were in full flow.

Hearts increased the tempo and forced an equaliser in first-half stoppage time. One of several left-sided crosses from Blair Spittal was headed back across goal by Lawrence Shankland. Bushiri swung his left foot at it and the ball skidded off the outside of his boot into the net with James Wilson waiting to pounce. It was a much-needed fillip for the home players ahead of the second half, for Hibs should have been further ahead by the break.

Hearsts emerged more positively after the interval and began moving the ball at a higher tempo hoping to create space. The home crowd, edgy and irritated for much of the first 45 minutes, responded instantly. However, Gordon was still required to stop - with his chest - Chris Cadden’s header from his brother’s 71st-minute cross. It was another Nicky Cadden delivery which restored Hibs’ lead on 77 minutes. His low and looping delivery was superbly tucked beyond Gordon by a first-time prod from substitute Gayle on the run.

That gave the Easter Road side a precious advantage late in the game which they never looked like relinquishing. The full-time whistle confirmed a rare victory for them at Tynecastle - and more problems for Hearts. They remain 10th in the Premiership table, one point ahead of 11th-placed Ross County and two above 12th-placed St Johnstone. Both of those teams were still to play later in the day.

Here at the Hearts player ratings from the Edinburgh derby:

GK: Craig Gordon 7/10 Made four terrific first-half saves to stop Hibs going further ahead. Prevented the game being killed dead.

RB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Often found himself marking two men in Youan and Nicky Cadden. Got forward when he could but looked uncomfortable at times.

RCB: Craig Halkett 6/10 Won plenty aerial duels but didn't like Hibs forwards pressing him or running in behind. Showed much-needed aggression when balls needed won.

LCB: Kye Rowles 6/10 Inadvertently headed Hibs in front on his 100th Hearts appearance. Caught on the ball a couple of times.