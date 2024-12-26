Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts have issued a strong response to the incident during action vs Hibs and it’s been described as a ‘disgrace.’

Hearts have issued a statement after a fan was arrested and ejected from the Edinburgh derby.

The Tynecastle club have acted swiftly in the aftermath of the first half of the Premiership clash. They have issued a rapid response to police removing a fan from the ground in relation to an alleged racial incident. It is now in the hands of the police.

A statement reads: “The club can confirm that a supporter has been ejected from the stadium and arrested in relation to an alleged incident of racism. The club condemns racism and any abusive behaviour and will not comment any further on an active police matter.”

The matter was discussed in the Sky Sports studio in the aftermath of the statement. Former Scotland and Rangers striker Kris Boyd said: “It’s in the hands of the police now and rigthly so. It’s a disgrace. 2024 and nearly 2025 and we are still speaking about this. Fair play to Hearts.”

At half-time, the game stood at 1-1 after a busy first half in Gorgie. Hibs had the better chances in the first half and eventually got the lead through a Josh Campbell header that deflected off Kye Rowles and beyond keeper Craig Gordon. Hearts’ goalkeeper was forced into multiple saves, including another header from Campbell.

Then at the end of the half as the seconds ticked down towards the interval, a cross into the Hibs box was met by Lawrence Shankland. Rocky Bushiri took a wild slash at it and it beat keeper Jordan Smith.