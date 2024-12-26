Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hearts hero could be available for transfer in January as a key Hibs fitness update emerges ahead of the derby.

It’s derby day in Edinburgh and the stakes could not be much higher when Hearts host Hibs.

After the pair played out a draw at Easter Road earlier this season, the capital action rolls into Gorgie for a Boxing Day sizzler. Hearts are currently lurking towards the bottom end of the table in 10th but a win could lift morale majorly and drag Hibs back down into the mire.

David Gray’s men have hit a positive run of form and many may fancy their chances against those in maroon this time around. But they know they’ll still need a stellar showing to book a derby day to remember.

Here are some headlines revolving around both clubs pre-match.

Paterson on the move?

Hearts favourite Callum Paterson will have talks over his future at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the transfer window in January, Owls boss Danny Rohl has confirmed. He bagged his first league goal of the Championship season against Stoke City last weekend and has tallied a total of only 85 minutes of league football from the bench.

Claims in the Star state “it is possible he could leave the club next month.” Rohl said: “I think it will be down to conversations in the next couple of weeks. For him it is important, I think he knows his position at the moment but the good thing is he never gives up and he does it again and again.

“It is good to see, against Oxford he was not in the squad, today he is in, he showed he is ready. He has a big heart for football, I know he will do everything. We will see what the situation is in January; what makes sense and what doesn't make sense.”

Skipper fitness latest

Captain Joe Newell has confirmed he hopes to be fit enough to feature against Hearts. The midfielder exited the win over Aberdeen with a niggle but speaking as he helped the Hibernian Community Foundation serve meals to the local community on Christmas Day, he said on Sky: “I will be fine. I have had a niggle all season with my groins and stuff. But I will be fine I think.”