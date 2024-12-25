Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bone graft, hospital stay and loss of form all forgotten as Socceroos star roars back into selection

Exactly five years on from his dream derby double at Tynecastle, Martin Boyle returns to Gorgie looking to mark the occasion with a long-overdue victory. And, he hopes, to right a more recent wrong in the history of this fixture.

At the end of a calendar year when he’s been concussed, hospitalised with a post-operation infection and suffered through any number of painful torments, the fan favourite is entitled to seek out positive omens as Hibs seek their first away win in the Edinburgh derby since that memorable Boxing Day in 2019. Boyle also concedes that he and his team-mates are carrying some emotional scar tissue from October’s clash at Easter Road, when David Gray’s squandered multiple chances at 1-0 up, only to concede a late equaliser.

“We feel like we should have won the last one,” said the Socceroos star, who scored one and provided two assists in the weekend victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie, the 31-year-old adding: “We let that slip out of our hands, so we want to make up for that and hopefully it will be a game to remember.”

Informed that tomorrow marks the fifth anniversary of his starring role in a 2-0 win over Hearts in Gorgie, Boyle said: “Is it that long? That’s made me feel old a wee bit! But yeah, fond memories, very enjoyable.

“I remember we were in the hotel on Christmas night. We are again this year; we’ll be fully focused. Everyone's willing to do that to prepare for the game.

“It’s a special occasion with a good atmosphere. It can be very hostile, so a few boys will realise that when they go into the game.

“Memories? Oof, I’ve got some highs and some lows. Loads of memories. I think if you can't get excited for it, then there's no point.

“I’ve said it before, it's an unbelievable atmosphere: the whole city coming together, fans, it's just a special occasion. If you're on the winning side of it, then happy days. But if you're on the losing side, it can hurt you for a while.

“I’ve enjoyed it more through the years. I think when you're a young boy coming through it can be a bit intimidating, but the gaffer loves that, he loves the thrill of it all.

“I just take it all on the chin now. I get a bit of stick from fans everywhere I go!”

Boyle made his first start since early November when he lined up for kick-off against the Dons, the versatile attacker – usually more comfortable out wide but electrifying in a strike partnership with Elie Youan as Gray continued with his new 3-4-1-2 shape – making the most of his opportunity. After everything he’s been through this season alone, just being part of the team was a sweet moment.

Far from ideal rehab

“Yeah, I got a bone graft in my hip, which was worse than the wrist, then it got infected slightly after, so I was in hospital for a few days,” he revealed. “It wasn't ideal - it wasn't the rehab route I wanted to go down! but these things happen and thankfully that's behind me. The wrist feels good.

“It’s good to be back in the team. I’ve been working hard behind the scenes, keeping the spirits up. Thankfully, I managed to catch the manager's eye and take my opportunity when it came.

“As long as we're winning games, I'm happy that the team are winning. But obviously, when given the chance you've got to take it. The competition for places in the team is really high at the moment, so everyone's wanting to keep that jersey.

“Everyone will be working hard to impress the gaffer to play again. Hopefully I can prepare as best as I can and get myself back on the team sheet.”

With three wins and a draw from their last five fixtures, Hibs have turned their form around in remarkable fashion. Boyle makes no bones about using a derby win to make further inroads in their pursuit of a top-six place, declaring: “Yes, that’s exactly where we want to be. It was a poor start to the first half of the season, but I feel like we're turning that around now.

“Everyone's really confident, we believe in what the manager wants to install here, and we’re fully behind him. Hopefully we can get back into that top six and challenge.

“To have momentum going into the derby is always big. We want to close the gap to the teams above us and hopefully overtake them and be as ambitious as we can be.

“But the Hearts game coming up is always a special one. I’ve got fond memories of playing there on Boxing Day and I'm sure everyone will enjoy it.”