A new Hearts centre-back as Daniel Oyegoke's role is discussed
Signed predominantly as a right-sided full-back, Daniel Oyegoke’s initial impact at Hearts has come in central defence. The right centre-back position is one he is familiar with and looks accustomed to. Indeed, he may well find himself deployed there frequently during the season ahead.
The 21-year-old was handed the No.5 squad number when he arrived at Riccarton from Brentford last month, and he is already performing like a tried and trusted centre-half. He played on the right of a three-man defence in Hearts’ first official summer friendly against Leyton Orient, and then featured at right centre-back in a back four against Tottenham Hotspur.
Modern football squad rotation dictates that squad numbers mean very little, so Oyegoke’s number should not be interpreted as an indication of his main position. Frankie Kent wears No.2 but has never played right-back for Hearts, for example. However, with Gerald Taylor looking an astute signing in that department, Oyegoke’s role in maroon could well be in the middle.
Craig Halkett is still working on match sharpness following long-term injury, with Kent, Kye Rowles and Stephen Kingsley the other contenders for places in central defence. "Daniel is probably more versatile than the others,” head coach Steven Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “I think he can play centre-half, he can play full-back, he can play on the right of a back three and he can play wing-back. Each game will merit who plays.
“There will be times when he and Gerald Taylor both play in the same team, there will be times when they don't. We also have Halkett, Kent, Rowles and Kingsley - that's a lot of versatility and brilliant competition for what is a big season. I'm confident all the players will get the minutes they need. What is does do is drive competitive standards because the competition is so strong.”