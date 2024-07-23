A new Hearts centre-back as Daniel Oyegoke's role is discussed

SNS Group

The former Brentford defender has made a good impression so far in maroon

Signed predominantly as a right-sided full-back, Daniel Oyegoke’s initial impact at Hearts has come in central defence. The right centre-back position is one he is familiar with and looks accustomed to. Indeed, he may well find himself deployed there frequently during the season ahead.

The 21-year-old was handed the No.5 squad number when he arrived at Riccarton from Brentford last month, and he is already performing like a tried and trusted centre-half. He played on the right of a three-man defence in Hearts’ first official summer friendly against Leyton Orient, and then featured at right centre-back in a back four against Tottenham Hotspur.

READ MORE: James Wilson exclusive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Modern football squad rotation dictates that squad numbers mean very little, so Oyegoke’s number should not be interpreted as an indication of his main position. Frankie Kent wears No.2 but has never played right-back for Hearts, for example. However, with Gerald Taylor looking an astute signing in that department, Oyegoke’s role in maroon could well be in the middle.

Craig Halkett is still working on match sharpness following long-term injury, with Kent, Kye Rowles and Stephen Kingsley the other contenders for places in central defence. "Daniel is probably more versatile than the others,” head coach Steven Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “I think he can play centre-half, he can play full-back, he can play on the right of a back three and he can play wing-back. Each game will merit who plays.