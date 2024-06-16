SNS Group

Craig Gordon was probably still digesting his omission from Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad as the tournament got underway on Friday. The Hearts goalkeeper was left out of Steve Clarke’s final 26-man group for Germany, but those at Tynecastle Park are confident he will fight back fiercely from the disappointment.

Even at the age of 41, Gordon is still pursuing personal and collective targets with Hearts. He will set a new European appearance record if he plays one more continental match next season, and is also keen to lift another trophy with the club before retiring. He won the 2006 Scottish Cup during his first spell in Gorgie and would love an encore as a career swansong.

Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, is aware that Gordon will be hurting at missing the European Championship. However, he backed the keeper to recover in trademark fashion after seeing his tenacity to overcome a double leg-break throughout last year.

“It's really tough for him. Steve mentioned in the media that it was a tough conversation,” said Naismith, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “Craigy has worked all year to try and get there. He had his moments and triggers wanting to do this, this and this when he got back. The biggest one ultimately was to get to the Euros. For that not to happen is going to be a blow. I don't care who you are, it's not a nice conversation to have. Then the reality sets in that you are not going to be there.

“I think Craig will take some time to reflect and then to get over that disappointment. He probably has more experience than anybody I know to get over a disappointment. On top of that, he has other things to do. He's got the European record at Hearts which he will want to try and surpass. He is still feeling in really good condition, he is still training and playing like he was before.

“Given the time he has missed in his career through injury, he will want to play as long as his body is feeling good. From my own experience, that moment comes when you know you don't feel it. Craigy has looked great. He has worked extremely hard to get back after that bad injury and there are definitely areas where he will want to push on to try to break different records and be successful.”