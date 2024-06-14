Gerald Taylor agrees terms to join Hearts

Youtube

A deal is now in place to bring the Costa Rican to Edinburgh

Costa Rica international defender Gerald Taylor has agreed terms to join Hearts from Deportivo Saprissa. An initial loan deal is in place which would carry the option of a permanent transfer for a pre-agreed six-figure sum, and Taylor is happy with the contract terms discussed.

Paperwork is now being finalised to complete the deal over the coming days. Hearts are keen to have the 23-year-old’s move confirmed before he begins playing for Costa Rica in the Copa America, which kicks off on 20 June. The tournament runs until 20 July so, depending on Los Ticos’ progress, Taylor may not arrive in Edinburgh for a number of weeks yet.

He will need a UK work permit but, as a full internationalist with five caps, would be a strong contender to pass the Home Office assessment. Barring any unexpected hitches, Hearts will put the wheels in motion in order to ensure the defender is ready for action for the new season.

Saprissa have been preparing to lose Taylor this year and are aware that he is keen to move to Europe. He is preparing for the Copa America alongside international colleague Kenneth Vargas, who will now also become a club team-mate.

In an interview in April this year, the Saprissa president Juan Carlos Rojas explained why they expected to see the defender depart in the near future. “Well yes, the truth is that yes, there are international clubs asking about him in a relatively serious way,” Rojas told ESPN. “You could say, when you see what Gerald Taylor is doing, the evolution he has had, age, physical power, he has a goal, he is very versatile, playing in different positions, that rise at the soccer level is impressive. We soon believe he will be close to making the step to international soccer.”