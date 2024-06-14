Watch: Videos of Hearts' imminent new signing Gerald Taylor in action and scoring goals
Gerald Taylor’s name and reputation are spreading through the Hearts support following news that the Edinburgh club are in talks to sign the Costa Rica internationalist. Discussions are at an advanced level for the 23-year-old to move to Scotland on an initial loan deal and fans are excited at the prospect.
Taylor has shown good technical quality at Deportivo Saprissa, the most successful club in Costa Rica and current league champions. Despite predominantly being a right full-back, he has scored goals at domestic level and in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. He also recently claimed his first international strike.
Already named in Costa Rica’s squad for the forthcoming Copa America, Taylor is wanted by Hearts to fill the right-back position next season. The selection of footage below indicates that he could be a useful addition to the Riccarton first-team squad.
Taylor scores his first goal for Costa Rica as they go 3-0 up against Grenada in last weekend’s friendly
Hearts have Nathaniel Atkinson and Toby Sibbick who can play right-back at the moment but one or both of them could leave if a suitable transfer bid arrives this summer.
The Edinburgh club moved for Taylor after Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dexter Lembikisa returned south following his loan period in Gorgie.
In February this year, Taylor scored a delightful strike with his weaker left foot in Saprissa’s 3-2 defeat against Philadelphia Union in the CONCACAF Champions Cup
Taylor’s arrival would take Hearts’ summer signings to five. They have already agreed pre-contract deals to sign Yan Dhanda from Ross County, fellow midfielder Blair Spittal from Motherwell, left-back James Penrice from Livingston, plus the Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.
That is unlikely to be the end of their transfer market dealings for the 2024/25 campaign.
From a midfield position, Taylor slides a weighted through pass for striker Javon East during Deportivo Saprissa’s 7-0 league win over Municipal Grecia last September
Head coach Steven Naismith intends to bring in up to six new players initially, as he revealed in Thursday’s exclusive interview with the Edinburgh News. You can read it in full here: Naismith exclusive.
Beyond that, any further movement in the transfer market will depend on any players leaving Hearts. Naismith stressed that he is comfortable with the quality at his disposal with pre-season training due to start in the week beginning 24 June.