Hearts intend to have six new signings completed over the coming weeks as they strengthen their squad for next season. Head coach Steven Naismith outlined the club’s plans in an exclusive Edinburgh News interview as he prepares to begin the pre-season programme.

First-team players will report back to Riccarton in the week beginning 24 June and Hearts already have four new recruits in place. Pre-contract deals have been agreed with Ross County’s Yan Dhanda, fellow midfielder Blair Spittal from Motherwell, Livingston left-back James Penrice and Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.

Naismith spoke about those for the first time to explain the thinking behind the moves. Hearts also hope to finalise a further two new signings in the weeks ahead, with a right-back one of their main priorities. They are currently in talks to sign the Costa Rica international defender Gerald Taylor from Deportivo Saprissa.

“Getting players who play in Scotland helps minimise the risk because they understand what they are coming to,” said Naismith, who is currently out of the country. “There is an expectation that we might see more of them quicker than anybody else who comes in. Yan and Blair are different to what we currently have, I think. What they bring is good experience. It’s important to get players in and I think you are crazy if you don’t look closer to home because it takes an element of risk out of it.

“Why would you not look in the Scottish market? Every year, players progress and have good seasons. If it’s the right fit for us, then why not? I think the players have brought in are good ones. That doesn’t mean that in a year’s time we will sign more players from the Scottish league. There are so many aspects which need to align before you sign a player.”

Despite luring players from Australia, Japan and Costa Rica in the last two years, the focus on Scotland still represents good value for those at Tynecastle. “I think we will always look at the Scottish market,” added Naismith. “Whether it’s guys in the Premiership or Championship, there is good talent there. It’s about finding the ones who fit what we are about - positionally and characters. I don’t think there has been a shift in what we are doing because we will still look everywhere we can.

“Look at the success we have had over the last year with some of our signings. The two who spring to mind are Calem [Nieuwenhof] and Kenneth [Vargas]. They came from different backgrounds and faced different challenges coming in. We identified them and, in all the areas we analyse for a signing, they ticked all the boxes. That has proven to be the case on the pitch. We will still do the exact same when signing players. It’s more about the position and the player’s attributes, that’s the things which drive who we sign rather than a specific area of the world.”

Asked about further recruitment, Naismith said he is relaxed about the situation. “We are in the market for a couple of positions. These things are moving on,” he remarked. “I have got an expectation that, by the time we come back, there will be a couple in and done. Six is roughly the number we are looking at. Beyond that, if somebody leaves the group who we feel needs replaced then we will do that. It’s not going to be that we will sign many others given where we are sitting with the squad at the moment. We are comfortable with it.

“We have done a lot of work since January to identify players and try to get the deals done to get them in the building. That’s where we are. We have potentially got to the point where we are making signings and there is not that pressure of having to come in and hit the ground running. Some inevitably will come in and do that and perform well through pre-season, but there isn’t an expectation there in a lot of areas we have signed. That gives them a bit of comfort where they don’t need to feel: ‘I’m going to miss my opportunity.’

“We will then be reactive to anything that happens, whether players move on, whether somebody is interested and the deal is right, then we will be reactive to replacing anybody we feel we need to.”

Hearts have not received any transfer offers for players so far. They are eager to keep top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland, who is contracted at Tynecastle for another 12 months. He has been offered two new deals since January but those remain unsigned as it stands. Nathaniel Atkinson and Toby Sibbick could leave Gorgie this summer if a suitable offer arrives. Fellow defender Alex Cochrane attracted interest from England last season and Hearts would want at least £2m to sell the Englishman.