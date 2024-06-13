Youtube

The Tynecastle club are in the market for a new right-back

Hearts are in talks with Costa Rica international right-back Gerald Taylor as they look to make him their fifth signing of the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old’s club, Deportivo Saprissa, are aware that he is interested in a move to Europe and will join compatriot Kenneth Vargas in Edinburgh if the move is finalised.

Discussions are at an advanced stage to bring Taylor to Scotland as Hearts prepare to start pre-season training in the week beginning 24 June. They need a new right-sided full-back with only Australian internationalist Nathaniel Atkinson as a recognised player in that position in their first-team squad.

Taylor can play right-back or centre-back and has featured in midfield previously for his club. He is 6ft tall and is known in Costa Rica for his athleticism and versatility. He previously spent time on loan at CS Uruguay in 2021 before becoming a regular in the Saprissa side. He holds five caps for his country, scored in their recent friendly win over Grenada and is in their final squad for the Copa America.

Hearts are preparing an intial loan deal which could be converted into a permanent six-figure transfer at a later date, similar to the agreement which brought Vargas to Tynecastle Park from CS Herediano last year. A number of European clubs have scouted Taylor in recent months and he is contracted to Saprissa until 2026. Hearts are now in a strong position to secure his signature.

In an interview in April this year, the Saprissa president Juan Carlos Rojas explained why they expected to lose the defender in the near future. “Well yes, the truth is that yes, there are international clubs asking about him in a relatively serious way,” Rojas told ESPN. “You could say, when you see what Gerald Taylor is doing, the evolution he has had, age, physical power, he has a goal, he is very versatile, playing in different positions, that rise at the soccer level is impressive. We soon believe he will be close to making the step to international soccer.”

Hearts already have pre-contracts in place to sign Yan Dhanda from Ross County, fellow midfielder Blair Spittal from Motherwell, Livingston defender James Penrice and Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Ryan Fulton. Taylor would be the fifth new recruit to arrive at Riccarton if paperwork is completed over the coming days.