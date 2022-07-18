Aaron McEneff move to Perth Glory described as 'good deal' for Hearts

The Tynecastle club has confirmed that the midfielder will make the move to the A-League side, subject to visa approval and international clearance, after all parties have agreed terms.

McEneff, 26, joined Hearts from Shamrock Rovers in February 2021, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract which was due to expire at the end of this season. But Robbie Neilson confirmed to the Evening News on Saturday that he had indicated a desire to move for more game time.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage told the club website: “In financial terms, the transfer is a good deal for the club and I’ve no doubt that Aaron will make an impact in the A-League.

Aaron McEnff is on his way to Perth Glory in Australia after all parties agreed terms. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

“He’s a great lad who has made some important contributions on the pitch over the past 18 months, so we thank him for all of his efforts at Hearts and we wish him and his young family all of the best in Australia.”

McEneff was part of the Hearts squad who won the Championship and secured European football last season. He made 36 appearances in a maroon shirt, scoring five goals.

Neilson added: “Aaron indicated his desire to move on if he couldn’t get more game time.

“We have a compact squad but it’s laden with quality and nobody is guaranteed playing time, so when this transfer came up it made sense for everyone.