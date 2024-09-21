He was at Hearts last season | SNS Group

He has moved to another Premiership club after time on loan at Hearts from Charlton.

Scott Fraser is happy to confirm his open secret in the form of a move to Dundee, following a spell at Hearts.

The midfielder has been a free agent after leaving Charlton in the summer. He now signs a one-year deal with one of the Jambos’ Premiership rivals, having spent the second half of last season in Gorgie.

Fraser was signed in the January transfer window and was part of the squad that reached third place and clinched European league phase football. He said of his move to Dens Park: “It’s good to get the deal done.

“It feels like it’s been a long time coming and I’m happy to finally get it over the line. It’s not much of a secret that I’ve been looking to come back to Scotland, so when this came about it ticked all of the boxes.

“I got a good feeling for the manager and I know Si who has told me good things about the club and I’m looking forward to getting started. I just want to get back to enjoying my football, it has been a while since I’ve felt that enjoyment and from the chats I’ve had with the gaffer it seems like he will suit me and he will bring that enjoyment out of me and help me get back to my best.”

A club statement added: “Dundee Football Club are thrilled to announce the signing of midfielder Scott Fraser on a deal till the end of the season, subject to international clearance. The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving Charlton Athletic on 31st August where he had been since January 2022.”