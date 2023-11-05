Aggrieved Hearts star laments missed opportunities following Hampden defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a disappointing outing for the Hearts faithful as they watched their side lose 3-1 to a rampant Rangers. The first half was full of possibility, however, as the Gorgie-side held the Gers to a goalless draw.

However, the energy was completely switched following the break with three goals conceded and three yellow cards shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was one moment of light for Steven Naismith’s side, however, and it was born out of potential devastation.

29-year-old Stephen Kingsley was shown a second yellow just before the 80 minute mark. Referee Nick Walsh believed the defender had dived but a subsequent VAR check quickly overturned the red card and instead awarded the Jambos a penalty.

Lawrence Shankland duly delivered but it did little to relieve the heart-break of players and fans.

Following the match, the recipient of the rescinded red said: “We're gutted. We were really excited about the occasion, the opportunity we had. You can't give a team like that the lead on such a big occasion. It's devastating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many of the stars, it was their first trip to Scotland’s national stadium and there was great hope they could achieve something magical. Last week’s fixture against the same opponent seemed to be prove enough that Hearts would most definitely be able to compete with their Glaswegian counterparts but it was ultimately not to be as another opportunity was missed.

"We felt really positive coming into the game. We did really well out of possession last week so we felt we could come here and try and ruffle them a little bit and try and keep it tight. But obviously the penalty changes everything. When you concede the second and third it's bitterly disappointing.”

Of course for Kingsley, there will be one moment from the 90+6 minutes that stands out the most. Speaking of the incident, the aggrieved defender said: “There was absolutely no doubt in my mind it was a penalty, I was going to get a shot away.

"Nick Walsh has decided to give the second yellow but I was adamant that it was going to be overturned, I knew I wasn't going anywhere because it was a certainty. I've got the marks (on the ankle) to show it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether he wished for an apology from Walsh, the Jambos star said: "There was no need to apologise. He overturned it. That's what VAR is there for and at the end of the game, when I spoke to him, he said 'I'm glad that the right decision came out'.

Hearts fans of course will be aware of the formation change Steven Naismith has instructed in the past few weeks with the 4-2-3-`1 being ousted for a 3-5-2 set-up. This now sees Kingsley playing on the right-hand side instead of his former left-wing back position and while he is aware of the joys of playing on the right, the two-time Scotland cap is far from blinded to its difficulties.

"When you've got possession, especially from my point of view, I enjoy that left of a back three because I can get to go forward, it's an attacking position for me. I can get into good areas.

"On the right, we played that against Livingston I had an enjoyable night, got forward and had a few shots, got some crosses in, so it was good it was to have that before today. In this match we wanted to keep more possession and control more of the game but it didn't turn out like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad