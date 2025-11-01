The Newcastle United hero has been talking a title race between Hearts and Celtic.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer reckons a Hearts title win would be good news for Scottish football - as he backs the Jambos in a race with Celtic.

Derek McInnes’ side have registered eight wins and two draws from 10 Premiership games and are looking to end the first round of matches undefeated, when facing Dundee on Saturday. It would also move Hearts nine points clear at the top of the league, albeit second-place Celtic would have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having defeated both sides of the Old Firm already and buoyed by investment from Brighton owner Tony Bloom, Newcastle United hero Shearer has been keeping an eye on developments north of the border. It’s been a period of flux for Rangers and Celtic, who have both changed managers, as Danny Rohl sits in post at Ibrox while Martin O’Neill is the current champions’ interim leader, assisted by Shaun Maloney.

Alan Shearer on Premiership title race

With the top flight title not moving out of Glasgow since the 1980s, Shearer would welcome a power shift, as he encourages fans to savour Hearts being in such a debate. He told Betfair: “I don't think a shift in power would do the SPFL any harm. It would give everyone else a little bit of belief and hope; because of the situation Celtic have found themselves in, in terms of managers, and someone taking the opportunity and Hearts have done that.

“After their result last weekend, when they beat Celtic, they will believe that not only do they deserve to be there, but they can stay there, more importantly. Celtic got a good result under Martin O’Neill as interim manager. They had to win that game against Falkirk and they did it with ease, but Hearts will feel as if they can stay there.”

Hearts entertain Dundee as Celtic meet Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, and Shearer knows O’Neill well. He added: “I've worked with Martin O'Neill many times for the BBC, doing World Cups and Euros. He is a very different person, but an excellent ‘people-person’. You know why people like him, respect him, and admire him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Firm verdict from Alan Shearer

“To go into Celtic with his experience is maybe what they needed just to steady the ship. They know what they are getting, and he's friends with Dermot Desmond, who he’s worked with before.

“For Celtic, they know what they’re getting - someone who will calm things down. He's got off to a good start with a win, but the next one will probably be a bit tougher against Rangers! The Old Firm derby is always a big game, but this one is massive. I've been lucky enough to be at these games, and the atmosphere is ferocious. It is crazy.

“It's a semi-final, and both teams have new managers. That will not detract away from it being anything that it already is, chaotic, but in a brilliant way. There's so much to play for - a place in the final, with both clubs struggling domestically in the league. It's exactly where they want to be, and it's a great game to look forward to.”