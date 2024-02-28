Hearts left-back Alex Cochrane.

It's a recent derby memory that holds a special place - and Alex Cochrane is gunning for more when Hearts face Hibs on Wednesday night.

The left-back knows all about this fixture by now, having featured in 10 derbies since his arrival from Brighton in 2021. He has an impressive record too, losing just one of those fixtures, winning five and drawing the other four.

Heading into the latest instalment at Tynecastle, the stakes are high. Hearts are 11 points clear in third and a could push them 14 ahead of Kilmarnock below them, while a blow could also be inflicted upon the Hibs bid for a top six spot.

A win over Hibs at Hampden in the 2022 Scottish Cup semi-final is a memory Cochrane holds high, but it's Lawrence Shankland's strike to secure a 1-0 win at Easter Road last time out that ranks high on his memory list. The left-back reckons it proved a momentum shifter that has helped Hearts build their commanding grip on third.

Cochrane said: "The last derby was a good one. It’s either that one or the one at Hampden. But December was very enjoyable afterwards. It’s always important to win a derby game and get that feelgood factor afterwards.

"It’s not going to be a pretty game. They’ll try to make it hard for us and we’ll try to play our stuff as well. It's going to be a tough game but one we are looking forward to.

"Derbies always have a little bit more on them. We know what to expect. I have played quite a few of these games now and I know what to expect as well. They are fighting to get into the top six. We want to stay third and keep the gap on fourth as wide as it is so it should be a good game."

They had racked up an impressive eight-game winning run prior to facing Rangers on Saturday, who brought that to an abrupt end with a 5-0 win. Confidence has not taken a major dent in the wake of it though, with a look to the unbeaten run a source of proof for working methods employed by head coach Steven Naismith.

Cochrane explained: "I think if you ask the boys what game they want after that, they would say a derby. Obviously Saturday is done now and we know it wasn't acceptable and wasn't our best. But we have been in a good place for the past two months or so and are certainly in a good position in the league. We have a derby to look forward to and every player will be getting up for that. Perfect game to bounce back to.

"We have been on a good run and picked up ways of getting the job done and getting victories. The defeat is not nice, you don't want to lose a game of football. We are a strong group together and we know what is expected of everyone. We expect the same on Wednesday night. It's a derby and hopefully it's a good game.

"We have had a good spell from December onwards but there is still a long way to go in the season and we need to make sure Wednesday night we start it right, get the win. That is the most important thing. We know it will be a tough game. We know Hibs have quality and a derby speaks for itself as well. We are looking forward to it and hopefully get the win."

What the next couple of games could do is show Hearts where they are at. Derby day follows on from the test against Rangers, and with Celtic to come at Tynecastle this Sunday, it's been an exciting week in the maroon camp.

The left-back added: "We want to be competing with Rangers and Celtic and have close games with them. The weekend score wasn't that but these three games are probably the biggest games of the season, in that at the start of the season, these are the games you look forward to.