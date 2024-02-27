It's the game in which a Hearts hero can be made and that oppoetunity beckons for Steven Naismith's side this midweek.
Tynecastle is the scene for the third and possible final Edinburgh derby of the season, as Hibs come to Gorgie. The Jambos won last time out when a dramatic Shankland strike earned a 1-0 victory at Easter Road, with both sides holding a burning desire for victory.
Hearts want to put an ever firmer grip on third spot. Hibs meanwhile are scrapping for a spot in the top six and victory here would be a major shot in the arm to their hopes.
Over the years, there have been plenty of derby heroes. From the cult heroes to the legends like Rudi Skacel and John Robertson, Hearts have made memories to savour in this fixture over the years.
The Edinburgh Evening News asked on social media for fans' favourite derby moments. Here are 10 of the best...