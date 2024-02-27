It's the game in which a Hearts hero can be made and that oppoetunity beckons for Steven Naismith's side this midweek.

Tynecastle is the scene for the third and possible final Edinburgh derby of the season, as Hibs come to Gorgie. The Jambos won last time out when a dramatic Shankland strike earned a 1-0 victory at Easter Road, with both sides holding a burning desire for victory.

Hearts want to put an ever firmer grip on third spot. Hibs meanwhile are scrapping for a spot in the top six and victory here would be a major shot in the arm to their hopes.

Over the years, there have been plenty of derby heroes. From the cult heroes to the legends like Rudi Skacel and John Robertson, Hearts have made memories to savour in this fixture over the years.

The Edinburgh Evening News asked on social media for fans' favourite derby moments. Here are 10 of the best...

1 . Hibs 1-3 Hearts (02/01/12) Rudi Skacel struck in the 90th minute at Easter Road to earn a memorable derby win. "When Rudi banged the third in at Easter Road at New Year. Boom! That left peg! Utter bedlam ensued!" Photo Sales

2 . Hearts 3-2 Hibs (26/12/06) A fiery afternoon where the drama was cranked up, amid a Hibs red card and Saulius Mikoliunas winner that moved Hearts four clear of their rivals. "Boxing day 2006, 3-2, Miko's screamer." Photo Sales

3 . Hibs 1-2 Hearts (20/02/94) The game where Wayne Foster made himself a Gorgie hero with a telling derby contribution back in 1994's Scottish Cup. "Super!" Photo: Gordon Fraser Photo Sales