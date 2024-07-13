SNS Group

The defender is wanted south of the Border after three years at Tynecastle

Hearts have accepted a transfer offer for defender Alex Cochrane, the Edinburgh News has learned. The full-back is in the final year of his contract at Tynecastle Park and is on the verge of being sold to Birmingham City in a deal worth more than £1m.

Cochrane, 24, was part of the Hearts squad for last week’s pre-season training camp in Tenerife, but interest from England has been present throughout this year. Tynecastle officials hoped for a £2m fee for Cochrane back in January when potential suitors were circling. Provided he agrees terms with Birmingham, the player is now expected to move south and join his new club in the third tier of the English Football League this month.

Cochrane joined Hearts initially on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2021. He returned in a permanent transfer the following year, becoming the established left-back in Gorgie. Following the arrival of James Penrice from Livingston last month, Hearts are ready to sell Cochrane.

An initial payment plus add-ons will earn them a decent profit on a player who cost a moderate six-figure sum from Brighton. Penrice would be the natural replacement following his move from West Lothian. With Stephen Kingsley also an experienced left-back, Macaualy Tait able to deputise in that position and fellow 18-year-old Ethan Drysdale progressing in the Hearts B team, the club are well covered.