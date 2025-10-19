Kilmarnock 0-3 Hearts was the German’s fourth clean sheet in four SPFL Premiership games

You’d never know Alexander Schwolow has just etched his name in Heart of Midlothian’s history books. The German goalkeeper is dignified and ceremonious discussing Saturday’s convincing 3-0 win at Kilmarnock. His club are unbeaten in the Premiership, top of the league, and he is their first goalkeeper to record four shutouts in his first four appearances. Yet Schwolow is almost impassive.

Unflappability is a key component of this 33-year-old. He demonstrates it on the park, in the dressing room and in media conferences. Actions speak louder than words, after all. Schwolow practices good habits, like staying alert and being one step ahead when team-mates are attacking at the other end of the field. His first four Hearts outings haven’t been overly busy, so fans are still waiting to see exactly how good this guy is.

Against Hibs two weeks ago, he briefly celebrated Craig Halkett’s stoppage-time goal before running behind his goal to chuck spare balls away towards the corner flags. It was a simple but important act to ensure play could not be restarted quickly as Hearts tried to see out a 1-0 win. At Kilmarnock, he kept himself moving and ordered defenders to stay awake while Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga were causing havoc at the opposite end.

There is a definite functional efficiency about Schwolow which suggests he is exactly the kind of keeper Hearts need. One who is obsessed with doing everything and anything to avoid conceding goals. “It feels incredible. It's very good and I am very proud,” he says of the new record. “It's something exceptional, but it’s because of the team. It's incredible how they well they defend. Basically, everyone - it starts at the front with the strikers. I am very proud.”

The victory over Hibs meant Schwolow was the first Hearts goalkeeper since 1955 to claim three clean sheets in his first three outings. No-one had ever started their Tynecastle career with four in a row. “Actually, I didn't know about it,” he admits. “Last week I knew about how it was over 50 years, but I didn’t know this stat. I was trying to enhance the streak. It's always nice as a goalie to get clean sheets. I was hyped up in the end to keep the boys awake and keep them alive so we could not only win, but get the clean sheet too.

“It's hard. In the second half especially, I didn't even have anything to do with the ball at my feet. So it was hard. I had to move around and be alert with your brain. It's about the experience I have picked up over the years. It is still mentally tough to keep alert.

“We talk [with defenders] during the game. We wake each other up and remind each other about various aspects of the game and what we need at that particular moment. Sometimes it's about when the defenders should push out - technical things like that. We try to improve and we are always positive and productive.”

So, having shut Rangers, Falkirk, Hibs and Kilmarnock out, Schwolow’s next opponents are Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday. Five in a row, Alex? Again, you get a thoroughly pragmatic answer. “I hope so. This would mean we would be top of the league if we at least get a draw,” he says, speaking before Celtic’s defeat at Dundee on Sunday. “We are on a great streak and we just have to continue our approach game-by-game, especially after last season. We are doing well with this approach. I think we can still improve a lot in various aspects and this is what we have to look at.”

Schwolow is not short on challenges with Scotland internationalists Zander Clark and Craig Gordon competing for his position. Clark was not stripped at Kilmarnock. Gordon is currently second-choice after returning from injury. “It's very nice working with him,” says Schwolow.

“As an experienced goalkeeper, I learn so much. We have a great competition - our whole goalkeeping teams - we all work hard together. I have to look at it game-to-game. I always find areas where I can improve. I am never fully satisfied. I want to improve every week and that's the spirit we have in the team. It's important we work hard together to win games.”

Schwolow has some experience in league success as Hearts look to sustain their Premiership challenge as long as possible. He won Germany’s second division title with SC Freiburg, and the third division with Arminia Bielefeld. “It was tough,” he recalls of Freiburg’s promotion. “We competed with RB Leipzig who were not even in the Bundesliga at this time. It was a very hard season. The season before, I won the Bundesliga 3 title with Arminia Bielefeld too. So I managed to win two leagues in my first two seasons as a professional, which was very nice.”