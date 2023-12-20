All Hearts first team players and when their contracts expire

One Hearts name has been on the mind more than most ahead of January transfer window

It's nearly time for the mid-season transfer window to open and all Hearts fans eyes will be on a certain striker to see if he makes a move west.

Lawrence Shankland has fast become the talk of the month and the chatter is only continuing to grow the more goals he scores with fans fearing the worst following his goal against Celtic. The 28-year-old now has 14 goals across all competitions this season, 13 of which for Hearts but he and the Tynecastle board remain heavily focused on the upcoming clashes.

Shankland's contract is, however, not the only point of focus for the boys in maroon with several key stars currently on track to leave in May 2024 if discussions are not put in place. Ahead of what could be a European-battle fixture this weekend against St Mirren, here are when all Hearts players' contracts are set to expire...

Hearts contract expiry dates

Zander Clark The goalkeeper's contract runs out in May 2025.

Craig Gordon The currently injured club captain's contract ends in May 2024.