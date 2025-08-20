The Rangers legend has retold his Hearts and Hibs derby story.

Rangers and Scotland hero Ally McCoist has relived how he broke up a fight between Hearts plus Hibs stars - while dressed in a mascot’s uniform.

The former striker has previously told the tale of when he dressed up as mascot Hearty Harry as part of a prank during an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle 1996. He was still a Rangers player at the time and had gone for some pre-match drinks in George Street pre match, leaving him full of tequila.

McCoist was on media duties but persuaded the Hearts employee who usually put on the costume to let him wear it, and it ended with a battle in the tunnel. Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, McCoist has detailed how it all happened in new detail.

Ally McCoist on Hearts mascot experience

He said: “He looks at me and shakes his head and I look back at him and I nod my head. Two minutes later I’ve got the Hearty Harry outfit on. It’s the first time Hearty Harry had been full of tequila. So I’ve got all the gear on, I’ve got Hearty Harry’s big massive head on, and I go down into the tunnel. I had to go downstairs before the half time whistle went but little did I know it had all kicked off.

“As I arrive in the tunnel the Hibs and Hearts players are all going off and I’m in between them. I’ve got big Dave McPherson in one arm and big Yogi Hughes in the other and I’m trying to split the whole thing up. They don’t have a clue, they think this is Hearty Harry breaking this fight up.

“I go out onto the park and I’m dancing about as Hearty Harry and going up behind the goal to the Hearts supporters and I go back in just before the teams come out. One of the lads at Hearts says ‘you’ll need to go out and take a bow’. So I go out with the Hearty Harry outfit on and the boy with the microphone says ‘have I got news for you, today wasn’t your normal Hearty Harry, no no, today Hearty Harry was none other than Scotland striker and Rangers number nine Ally McCoist'.

Ally McCoist’s new book

“So I took my Hearty Harry head off and I look and everybody has a look of total bewilderment. The Hearts fans are (open mouthed) and I turn to the Hibs end and they’re like ‘get to…”

McCoist was speaking as he releases a new autobiography "Dear Scotland: On the Road with the Tartan Army". He has dedicated a chapter in his book to the late Walter Smith, his former manager at Rangers, and who he assisted with the Scotland national team. The ex forward added: “Walter was special. I loved Walter, I really did... He was just a wonderful soft — but hard — human being.

"You'll never hear anybody say a bad word against Walter. There were three men in my life who had the most effect on me -- my dad and Uncle George and Walter, without doubt.”