A debate has broken out amongst the pundits over who Scotland’s third biggest team really is out of Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

It was the Easter Road side who came out in that position last season after a fantastic debut campaign as head coach for club legend David Gray. But Hearts and Scottish Cup holders Aberdeen have both had that acclaim in recent seasons, sparking conversation on the Warm-Up between ex Scotland and Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam, Celtic legend Kris Boyd and Ibrox hero Kris Boyd.

There are plenty of factors taken into consideration, from historical matters, fanbases and more. Adam kicked off the conversation with: “Boydie, question for you. Hearts, Scotland’s third biggest club, according to Boyd. How is that possible? They are not even the biggest club in Edinburgh. Who will be the third-force and is Hearts chat disrespectful to Hibs?” This is how the rest of it unfolded....

Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen third best team in Scotland debate

Boyd: “Hearts will be third. And I can't... Why would anybody... “

Sutton: “Yeah, but they weren't when you made that comment.”

Boyd: “Hearts are the third biggest club in Scotland.”

Sutton: “What would Aberdeen fans have to say about that?”

Boyd: “They can't say anything. They can't sell out their stadium. Well, they have recently, but they can't sell out their stadium. Hearts were doing it in the Championship.”

Sutton: “Who won a trophy?”

Boyd: “Doesn’t matter who won a trophy, who's won more in the last period of time? Last 10, 15 years.”

Sutton: “Who's won the most trophies? Who's the most successful club in the world?”

Boyd: “Did you say a question for me or a question for Kris?”

Adam: “No, that's for you, Kris Boyd.”

Boyd: “That was for me, right. Hibs have got the biggest stadium, but Hearts have had the biggest average attendance for a longer period of time.”

Sutton: “What's the difference?”

Boyd: “Oh my God, here he goes again.”

Sutton: “What's the difference? You don't know that.”

How Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen shape up for this season

Boyd: “400. In recent times, Hearts have been relegated twice, Hibs once, but Hibs have played more seasons in the Championship.”

Adam: “So is this what's making them a bigger club?”

Boyd: “Hearts are the bigger club. So, Hibs give the away stand at Easter Road to Rangers and Celtic. Hearts don't, so they're selling more tickets to their own. Hearts are a bigger club than Hibs.”

In terms of this season, Hibs have entered the Conference League play-off, where Poland’s Legia Warsaw await while they’ve collected four Premiership points and progressed to the Premier Sports Cup quarter finals. Hearts are out at the last 16 stage after penalty shootout defeat to St Mirren but have a 100% record so far in the league, and Aberdeen have lost their opening two Premiership encounters at Tynecastle against Hearts then Celtic at Pittodrie. They face Romania’s FCSB in a Europa League play-off and beat Morton in the League Cup’s second phase.