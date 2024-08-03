SNS Group

The Colombian is in Scotland aiming to complete a loan move

Colombian internationalist Andrés Salazar has arrived in Edinburgh to complete a loan move to Hearts. He touched down in the Capital on Friday night and club officials are working to complete a deal to bring him in from Atletico Nacional.

Asked if Salazar was at Tynecastle Park to watch the season-opening Premiership draw with Rangers, Hearts coach Steven Naismith said: “I think he was so we'll see how that develops in the coming days.” A season-long loan has been agreed with the option of a permanent transfer next year. Salazar has already represented Colombia at senior level and carries a reputation as a driven and determined left-back.

Midfielder Malachi Boateng made his debut in maroon as a late substitute against Rangers after joining Hearts from Crystal Palace just hours before kick-off. “We were working on the premise that he was going to be here and be involved. That's how it was so we never really changed things,” explained Naismith. “We had done the work during the week to work out exactly where he was fitness-wise. It worked out well.”

A controversial first-half moment during the 0-0 draw saw Hearts midfielder Yan Dhanda’s cross strike Rangers midfielder Connor Barron on the arm inside the visitors’ penalty area, but play continued. Naismith felt it was not a penalty under new guidelines.

“I dont' think it's a penalty, if I'm honest,” he remarked. “Last season there was a big debate. Willie [Collum, Scottish FA head of refereeing] and the referees and the league have done a lot to clear things up and have a conscious effort to stop you guys asking that question to write about it.

“You will stop it [video footage], you will see it. People will say it's unnatural but, if you've played the game, there isn't much he can do so I don't think it's a penalty.

“Since I've been in charge, the biggest thing we need is consistency. Inconsistency has been highlighted and recognised by the referees and everybody involved. There are going to be bad decisions but I think we all need to work together to make it as good as we can.”

The match was an entertaining affair despite the lack of goals and Naismith was pleased with Hearts’ performance. “Yeah, we are going to challenge the players every day. Last week against Fleetwood, we challenged them and it wasn't a good day. That doesn't mean we're a rubbish team or we are not good enough,” he stressed.

“It gives us a guide of where we're at. If we keep looking and there is progression and we are moving the club forward, then we are doing a good job. We've recruited well, we've got a good squad, we've got a tough season ahead, but this is a good start and a good marker.”

Naismith’s assertion was that Hearts should have taken all three points. He also dismissed a first-half verbal altercation with Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz. “Not much. He thought he got a bad kick and I didn't. That was it,” he smirked.

“It was an entertaining game for a 0-0. I know the headlines will all be ‘Rangers have dropped points’ but I think we should have won the game. We created good chances, had really good moments, had more of them. In the first half, our performance was really good.

“They then need to change what they are doing to try and get a foothold in the game and they did to a point but it was all in front of us. They ever really caused us too many problems. They are direct so they are going to get some chances off the back of that but I thought we played really well today. The only thing missing was a goal or two.

“There are always things in a game you can do better but we controlled the game. As I said, it will be ‘Rangers have dropped points’. We played so well in the first half, had so much control all that was missing was the finishing touches.

“The first month of every season is like that, you are always going to have moments where chances go abegging because everybody is not into their stride in the competitive games. We will take confidence from the performance but we are not just going to go away from the game today saying, ‘brilliant’.

“It is hard work over the last six weeks that we have done, the new players coming in all contributed, Barrie Mckay coming back from injury looked back to his old self, so there were so many positives. [Jorge] Grant, [Cammy] Devlin in the middle of the pitch – it is a pleasing start to the season. We have competition for places and that is the standard we want to drive.”