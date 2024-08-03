Hearts report and player ratings v Rangers as three men score 8/10 and four get 7/10

The opening William Hill Scottish Premiership fixture ended goalless at Tynecastle Park as Hearts and Rangers cancelled one another out. Hearts enjoyed the better of the first half and were unfortunate not to be ahead at the interval. Rangers improved in the second period but lacked creativity and a clinical edge in the final third.

Both clubs have aspirations of challenging high up in the league table this season, and both sets of players showed their attacking intentions at times. Supporters saw six of Hearts’ eight new signings in action on the opening day, with Costa Rican right-back Gerald Taylor the clear standout. His performance at right-back against one of Scotland’s biggest clubs confirmed him as an astute acquisition.

This was an entertaining and open encounter despite the lack of goals. Both sides struck Tynecastle’s goalframes during a game which was played at a frenetic tempo throughout. The start of a new season always brings fresh enthusiasm, both on the field and in the stands. Hearts showed they are capable of matching Rangers and will consider themselves unfortunate not to have garnered three points.

READ MORE: Andrés Salazar arrives in Edinburgh to join Hearts

The Ibrox manager Philippe Clement brought a familiar-looking line-up to Gorgie with only one new face in his starting line-up in the shape of former Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. Hearts began with three of their eight new arrivals - Taylor, James Penrice and Yan Dhanda. The eighth summer recruit, Malachi Boateng, received international clearance for his move from Crystal Palace just hours before kick-off and was given a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Early efforts on target by captain Lawrence Shankland and Penrice tested Jack Butland in the visitors’ goal as Hearts signalled their intent. Then came an incisive 13th-minute driving run by Taylor from right full-back into the Rangers penalty area. He slipped a square pass to Shankland, whose shot was deflected wide by James Tavernier. From the resultant corner, Yan Dhanda’s shot ricocheted off an opponent and struck the crossbar.

In the technical area, Steven Naismith urged his side to keep up the pressure. Rangers’ response was a 20-yard low drive from Connor Barron which Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark pushed for a corner at full stretch. Then came a moment of controversy when Kenneth Vargas fell while sprinting for the ball with James Tavernier just inside the opposition half. Referee Nick Walsh allowed play to continue, much to Hearts’ confusion.

The home camp were equally perplexed on 31 minutes when Dhanda’s cross struck Barron on the arm inside the Rangers box. There was no penalty, presumably a result of new guidelines on the handball rule outlined by the Scottish FA’s head of refereeing Willie Collum last week. Those are that a more sensible approach is to be taken on what does and doesn’t constitute handball. The Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz was soon angrily confronting Naismith on the touchline following a verbal exchange. Scottish football was certainly back and in full flow for the new season.

Clark produced another important stop from Cyriel Dessers minutes before the interval. Hearts had been the better side and fashioned more chances than Rangers during the first 45 minutes. The Ibrox side didn’t look comfortable in defence whenever their opponents attacked in numbers.

They struck Clark’s crossbar early in the second period when Dessers met Tom Lawrence’s left-sided cross with his head. Then Lawrence forced the goalkeeper high to his left for an excellent save from a netbound 20-yard shot. Hearts needed to assert themselves better and Shankland’s 70th-minute run and shot saw Butland take two attempts to collect the ball. Kent’s header from Barrie McKay’s corner seven minutes later was inadvertently scooped over his own crossbar by Tavernier.

The game remained 0-0 entering the final 10 minutes, with a goal at this stage likely to decide the final outcome. It didn’t materialise and the teams settled for a point each to begin the 2024/25 campaign. Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 8/10 Chosen ahead of Craig Gordon. Fine save from Barron on 20 minutes, another from Dessers and probably the best of all from Lawrence in the second half. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Gerald Taylor 8/10 Very strong on his competitive Hearts debut. Fierce tackling, quick to get forward and a terrific long throw into the bargain. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Secure and reliable and led by example. An important figure when cross balls landed in Hearts' penalty box. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 Another steady performer who distributed the ball well from deep. Important late clearance near his own goal line. | SNS Group Photo Sales