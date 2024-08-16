Former Hearts midfielder Andy Irving is at West Ham. | Getty Images

The Hammers have received offers for their new midfielder

Several top European clubs are pursuing West Ham United’s Scottish midfielder Andy Irving as the English Premier League season prepares to kick-off. Europa League winners Atalanta and Spanish side Espanyol are among those who have made approaches for the former Hearts player, the Edinburgh News can reveal.

A number of others are also keen to capture his signature, including teams who can offer guaranteed Champions League football. There is added interest from British clubs and from the German Bundesliga. West Ham are yet to make a final decision on whether to keep Irving or loan him out before the transfer window closes on 30 August.

So far, the London club have been reluctant to discuss any offer for the 24-year-old. Manager Julen Lopetegui - who replaced the departed David Moyes in May - is impressed by Irving’s pre-season displays in among some highly-experienced midfielders like James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta. Irving may be part of West Ham’s matchday squad for their opening Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

It remains to be seen what happens before the summer window shuts but United view him as a long-term signing. He is contracted there until 2026. A Hearts youth academy graduate from Portobello, Irving left Tynecastle in summer 2021 to join German third-division side Türkgücü Munich. He moved on to Austria Klagenfurt a year later after Türkgücü’s financial collapse. West Ham officially signed him a year ago and loaned him back to Klagenfurt.

He reported to Rush Green for training in June and has fared well in pre-season under Lopetegui’s new regime. The Spaniard is an admirer of Irving’s technical ability and passing style, although he faces a fight for regular game time with so many international midfielders at West Ham.

Atalanta viewed him as a player who could help them in both Serie A and the Champions League this season, whilst Espanyol gained promotion back to Spain’s La Liga last season and are not short on ambition. West Ham are expected to receive more enquiries about the Scotsman’s availability over the next two weeks.

