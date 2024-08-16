Key Hearts player injured ahead of Falkirk and Viktoria Plzen ties

SNS

Management may need to reshuffle their defence over the next week

Hearts defender Frankie Kent is out injured ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup tie at Falkirk and the midweek European trip to Czechia. The Englishman did not train at Riccarton on Friday as the squad prepared for Falkirk, and his availability for the Europa League play-off first leg away to Viktoria Plzen next Thursday is now in question.

Kent is nursing a toe injury which has become infected and is being assessed on a daily basis by Hearts medical staff. It is not serious and shouldn’t keep him out long-term. Management are hopeful he can recover over the weekend and take his place in the squad for next week’s game in the Czech Republic.

“Frankie Kent's the only one, he's got an issue with his toe so he'll be missing,” said Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach. “The rest are as it has been before. Frankie is not serious. He's damaged his toenail, which is one issue, but it's got an infection in it which is the main issue. That's stopping him from training at the moment.”

Hearts take on Falkirk in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup and will then fly out to Czechia on Wednesday. Plzen progressed to the play-off round on Thursday night after a 1-0 win over the Ukrainian side Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih, which gave them a 3-1 aggregate victory in the third qualifying round.

