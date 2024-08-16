SNS Group

Andrés Salazar is available for a Hearts debut against Falkirk this weekend in the Premier Sports Cup. After completing a loan move from Atletico Nacional, the Colombian left-back is fit and ready to go. Head coach Steven Naismith must now pick his team accordingly following last week’s chaotic 3-1 defeat at Dundee.

“He’s fit and available,” said Naismith on Salazar. “With fitness and testing, he isn’t one who needs to be built up. He is ready to play. I expect him to contribute in the coming weeks. He’s a really good guy to get signed and in the building. From the small amount of time we’ve seen him on the pitch, you can see his quality so I’m excited to work with him.”

Naismith took responsibility for certain aspects of the loss at Dens Park. Hearts found themselves 3-0 down at half-time and were unable to recover that deficit despite an improvement in the second half. After drawing 0-0 with Rangers in the opening Premiership match, in which they played a four-man defence, they changed to a back three on Tayside.

Naismith wants a significantly more high-tempo display from his team at Falkirk. “I’d hope so. Last week was disappointing. Looking back at it, I think I got some things wrong,” he admitted. “That’s probably the biggest thing that made it tough for the players.

“As I said after the game, the energy levels and intensity was the bit I was putting on the players. That hasn’t changed. I could have helped them out a bit more. This weekend, it’s a different competition. We got to two semi-finals last season and we want to take steps to give ourselves the chance to get back to that stage at least.”

Asked if he would elaborate on what went wrong, Naismith replied: “No, just learn from my mistakes, that's what I'll do for that. As a young coach I'm going to make mistakes. On my part I made a couple last week and I need to learn from them.”

Hearts’ schedule now begins to intensify as they enter the Europa League play-off with a trip to Viktoria Plzen next Thursday. The return leg is at Tynecastle Park seven days later. “We've changed the squad. I don't think our squad is that much bigger but we've changed it in terms of the players that are contributing in the competition for places. It's much stronger. I believe and there will be times that we will change the team,” said Naismith.

“I think one of my biggest experiences from that intense schedule when I was a player was that you only need to be five or 10 per cent off where your maximum is, and that's enough to impact the game and change what you want to do. We will take that into consideration but we'll go into every game expecting to put on a performance that gets us the result that we want.

“I'm thinking about the game tomorrow. We're going to put a team out that we think we can win, can hurt them in the areas that we think we can hurt them. As we go on the team will change for sure. Again, I go back to everybody's fighting for the competition, fighting for their places and it's strong.

“With the schedule in the next few weeks, we're going to be playing on all fronts. I think as a player you just want that next game to come that you can make a difference and change where you left off when you were on the pitch. That will be the biggest thing. We've got a lot of games coming up and we need to make sure everybody's at it and everybody's ready to be called upon when needed.”

Hearts fans vented their fury at players last week and left no-one in any doubt regarding what they expect from their team. “It gives them an understanding of the demand and the expectation and, as I continue to say, we have that conversation with every player that comes in. They've seen it first hand,” said Naismith. “It gives you that understanding of what needs to be done.

“Tomorrow will be a different game. It will be against a team who are a really good team first of all, and they're managed by a very experienced manager [John McGlynn]. They try and play, they want to play and I don't think they've changed too much in any other game. So we know what we're going to come up against. We'll need to be good and hopefully we can cause them more problems than they've caused us.”

McGlynn guided Falkirk to last season’s League One title without suffering a single league defeat. “I think it's another one of those moments in Scottish football that gets a bit of credit, but probably not enough. I think in years to come people will look back and see how good an achievement it was.

“I watched quite a bit of Falkirk last season just with some of our players out on loan and they're really impressive. The recruitment is really good, the type of player they've signed, and they're similar to his Raith team from a few years back as well. We know it will be really tough, we know what we're going up against and we need to be ready for it.”

Plzen will be a notably different assignment in the Doosan Arena. The Czechs reached the Conference League quarter-finals last season before losing to the Italian giants Fiorentina. “They're a team that are regulars in Europe,” explained Naismith. “They've got a way of playing, they've not changed too much from last season to this season. They've got some good quality players, some experienced players as well, but they've got some good quality players that can hurt you.

“We will need to be on it, but I think the two European games we had last season will give us a good understanding of what it takes to be in Europe and also how to navigate your way through the games. It's slightly different than the domestic games but one that I believe we can go through.”